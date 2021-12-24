Money Laundering Case- Jacqueline Fernandez These things will be seized by ED! ED’s strictness on Jacqueline Fernandez in Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case

News oi-Salman Khan

For some time, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been in news for a long time and this controversy is related to Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case. Some kind of information is continuously coming out about this and the ED is interrogating the actress. When Jacqueline Fernandez’s name came up in this case, her fans were quite shocked. But now in the news that we are going to tell you, it will be known what kind of action the ED is doing with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Tiger Shroff announces release date with the scintillating teaser of ‘Ganpat’, absolutely fantastic!

There was news from the beginning about this case that this thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar had spent crores of rupees on Jacqueline Fernandez. This case is not small, but there is news of a money laundering case of 200 crores in this case.

According to the recent report, the ED is in the process of confiscating all the gifts Jacqueline Fernandez received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Yes, all the expensive gifts given by Sukesh to actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be confiscated.

This list can include many things including the actress’s car and jewellery. It is being known in the news continuously that the ED is taking strict steps.

Recently it was revealed that the actress’s passport has been confiscated and she cannot leave India. Jacqueline Fernandez’s The-Bang tour was canceled some time back due to this. On the work front, he is in news for many films, Salman Khan announced about Kick 2.

READ Also What to Watch on Netflix - The Best Netflix Original Movies And Series to Watch in 2021 Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Money Laundering Case- Jacqueline Fernandez These things will be seized by ED! Fans reacted on the social media.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:45 [IST]