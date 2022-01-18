Monica Seles Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Monica Seles Net Worth?

Monica Seles is a retired Yugoslov skilled tennis participant who has a internet value of $50 million. Monica Seles was at one time ranked primary on this planet and was the youngest participant to win the French Open on the age of 16. From there, she went on to win the Australian Open 4 occasions, the French Open thrice, the US Open two occasions, and made it to the Finals at Wimbledon in 1992. She was the #1 feminine tennis participant on this planet in March of 1991 and retired in 2008.

In 2014 Monica married multi-billionaire Paychex founder Tom Golisano. Tom is 32 years her senior and the 2 have been courting since 2009.

Profession Earnings

Throughout her profession, Monica earned $15 million in prize cash alone, roughly $25 million in right this moment’s {dollars}. She earned roughly the identical quantity from endorsement offers.

Early Life

Seles was born on December 2, 1973 in Novi Unhappy, Yugoslavia (now Servia) into an ethnic Hungarian household. Her mother and father are Ester and Karolj and she or he has one older brother named Zoltan. Her father labored as an expert cartoonist for a few totally different newspapers. He started teaching Seles in tennis when she was 5 years outdated and infrequently drew footage for her to make the game extra pleasurable. When she was 11, she received the Junior Orange Bowl event in Miami, Florida and caught the eye of tennis coach Nick Bollettieri. Quickly afterward, in 1986, Monica and her brother moved to america to enroll in Bollettieri’s Tennis Academy. Her mother and father adopted quickly afterward.

Early Profession

In 1988, on the age of 14, Seles performed her first skilled event as an beginner. She then turned skilled in February of 1989 and received her first profession title in Houston in Might of that 12 months. In June, she reached the semifinals of her first Grand Slam singles event on the French Open, solely dropping to present reigning champ, Steffi Graf. She completed her first 12 months on the skilled tour ranked sixth on this planet.

The following 12 months, she went on a 36-match profitable streak, profitable six consecutive tournaments starting in Miami on the Lipton Participant’s Championships. She then received her first Grand Slam singles title on the 1990 French Open, defeating number one ranked participant Steffi Graf within the remaining. She grew to become the youngest ever French Open singles champion on the age of 16. She completed the 12 months ranked second on this planet.

Profession Peak

In 1991, Seles grew to become much more dominant. She began out by profitable the Australian Open in January and defending her French Open title, securing the #1 world rating. She was unable to play in Wimbledon as a result of shin splints and took a six week break earlier than enjoying within the US Open, the place she received her third Grand Slam title of the 12 months. By the top of the 12 months, she had received 10 of the 16 tournaments she had entered.

The 12 months of 1992 was equally as profitable for Seles. She defended her titles on the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open. She additionally reached the ultimate at Wimbledon earlier than dropping to Graf. She completed the 12 months ranked primary once more.

Tim Whitby/Getty Photographs

Assault

Heading into 1993, Seles was the highest-ranked participant. She began off the season by profitable the Australian Open once more in addition to the Virginia Slims of Chicago. Nevertheless, in April of 1993 whereas she was enjoying a match in opposition to Magdalena Maleeva in Hamburg, Germany, Seles was stabbed by an obsessed fan of Steffi Graf. The fan, Gunter Parche, ran onto the court docket throughout a break within the sport and stabbed Seles between the shoulder blades. She was rushed to the hospital. Whereas her bodily accidents healed inside a couple of weeks, Seles did no return to aggressive tennis for over two years. The incident prompted a major enhance in safety at tennis tour occasions, although Seles has acknowledged she seen no distinction and in addition vowed to not play tennis in Germany once more, on condition that her attacker solely served six months in pre-trial detention for the crime.

Later Profession

Because of the assault, Seles suffered from despair in addition to a binge consuming dysfunction. After time away from tennis, she determined to return to the tour in August of 1995 after changing into a U.S. citizen in 1994. She received her first comeback event, the Canadian Open, and nearly received the U.S. Open earlier than being defeated by Graf within the remaining. She went on to win the Australian Open that 12 months, which might be her final Grand Slam title. Nevertheless, she did persistently attain the quarter and semifinals within the Grand Slam tournaments and remained a aggressive participant with a excessive world rating by means of her final full 12 months on the tour in 2002.

Within the spring of 2003, Seles sustained a foot damage and was compelled to withdraw on the Italian Open. After dropping in straight units on the 2003 French Open, she by no means performed an official tour match once more. After enjoying in a couple of exhibition matches in 2005 and contemplating a comeback, Seles in the end determined to announce her official retirement from skilled tennis in February of 2008. In January of 2009, she was elected to the Worldwide Tennis Corridor of Fame and is broadly thought to be one of many best tennis gamers of all time.

Private Life

Seles grew to become a naturalized American citizen in 1994 and in addition obtained Hungarian citizenship in June of 2007. She launched her memoir, “Getting a Grip: On My Physique, My Thoughts, MySelf,” in 2009. The ebook particulars her struggles with despair and a binge consuming dysfunction, in addition to numerous household issues and her life outdoors of tennis. As of 2015, Seles started working as a spokesperson for Shire Prescription drugs, which launched the primary drug authorized to deal with binge consuming dysfunction.

Seles started courting Tom Golisano, a businessman who’s 32 years older than her, in 2009. They introduced their engagement in 2014 after which received married.