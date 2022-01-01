Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had rejected the show will be surprised to hear the reason

TV’s comedy show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been working to make people laugh and tickle for a long time. The show has given a distinct identity to many actors like Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt. At the same time, Dilip Joshi, who did not have work at one time, has also given a new look to his career. The show has played an important role in the lives of all its cast members. But there was a character in the show who did not want to be a part of it. But let us tell you that Monika Bhadauria, who played the role of Bawri in the show, initially turned down this role.

Monica Bhadauria was involved in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in the year 2013. In the show, she was seen as the girlfriend of Bagha i.e. Tanmay Vekaria. This character of Monica was not liked by the audience at the beginning of the show but after a few episodes her chemistry with Tanmay was liked by the audience. He was also shown getting engaged to Bagha during the show.

After the audition, Monica Bhadauria rejected the role of Bawri in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Explaining the reason for this during an interview, he said that ‘he was not sure that the character would be liked by the audience and for this reason he refused, but later he adopted the character making up his mind’. Let us tell you, Monica Bhadoria was last seen in 2019.

During the interview given to Spotboye in the year 2019, he had confirmed to leave ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. According to this report, Monica was not satisfied with the money received from the show. He had asked the producers of the show several times to increase the fees, but he did not agree to it. After which Monica decided to leave the show.

Monica had said, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ show and all its characters are very close to my heart. Many times I had asked the producers to increase the money for the show but they did not listen to me. Because of which I myself left the show’.

Let me tell you, many characters have said goodbye to the show in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. These include Disha Vakani who played Dayaben and Bhavya Gandhi who became Tappu. Apart from this, Nidhi Bhanushali, who plays Sonu, has also parted ways from the serial.