Monique Wright returns to host Weekend Sunrise – two days after announcing her marriage has ended

It was confirmed on Thursday that Monique Wright has cut up from her accomplice of 13 years, Tim Scanlan.

Nevertheless it was enterprise as traditional for the Weekend Sunrise host on Saturday, because the 48-yr-previous returned to work alongside her co-host Matt Doran.

Monique placed on a courageous face as she cheerfully reported on the weeks’ occasions, smiling and chatting to her co-host but making no reference to her marriage’s demise.

The notoriously personal Seven anchor appeared unbelievable in a present-stopping black blazer, which she teamed with a pair of assertion earrings.

She wore a beige eyeshadow and lashings of mascara to emphasise her putting options, and wore her hair in a smooth straight model.

Talking to The Each day Telegraph on Thursday, a consultant for Monique confirmed the pair had been damaged up for fairly a while.

‘Monique and Tim agreed to separate a really very long time in the past and have continued to convey up their three lovely kids collectively,’ the assertion learn.

‘They’ve at all times been extraordinarily personal individuals and stay that method. They’re fully dedicated to their kids, and ask for privateness and respect as there are three younger kids concerned.’

The publication first seen Monique hadn’t been carrying her wedding ceremony ring in current broadcasts of the present.

Monique and Tim started relationship after assembly in 2008, and married only a yr later.

Talking to The Each day Telegraph in April 2015, Monique revealed she was shocked to uncover she was pregnant with her third baby at 42.

‘It was the very last thing that we anticipated. It was fully unplanned however we’re completely thrilled,’ she stated on the time.

Monique stated she hoped her shock being pregnant would give ‘hope’ to ladies who could also be scuffling with fertility points.

‘I did not meet Tim till I used to be properly into my 30s and now I am 41, and now we’re two-and-a-quarter youngsters later,’ she stated on the time.

Monique first joined Channel Seven as a reporter in 1996, earlier than changing Grant Denyer because the climate presenter on Sunrise.

In February 2014, she was introduced as co-host of Weekend Sunrise after beforehand filling in for former host Samantha Armytage.