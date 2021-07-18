Monkey B Virus Found After Covid-19 In China, First Death In Bijing Due To Its Infection

Beijing. The Kovid virus, which was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, has killed more than 4 million people worldwide and millions of people have been infected by it. Kovid infection is still taking people in its grip and thousands of people are dying every day.

However, to protect against Kovid, now a rapid vaccination campaign is being carried out around the world. But in the meantime, now another new dangerous virus has emerged after Kovid from China. One person has also died in China due to this virus. In such a situation, concerns have increased once again for the world.

According to media reports, a virus named Monkey B has been found in China. A veterinary doctor (animal doctor) living in Beijing has died due to infection with this virus. China CDC Weekly reports that the doctor operated on two monkeys in early March. After this he got caught by this virus and then he died.