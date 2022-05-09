Monkeypox: outbreak of virus spreading from animals to humans in Britain amid Corona, know how dangerous it is

A case of monkeypox virus has been reported in Britain. The sick person is being treated at a London hospital. He recently came from Nigeria. It is believed that he got here in the grip of the virus. Britain’s Health Security Agency says that monkeypox is a rare virus. It does not spread easily. Its symptoms are minor. The good news is that victims can recover quickly.

According to a report, this virus spreads from infected organisms like rats to humans. Its early symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, chills and tiredness. It often starts from the face and spreads to other parts of the body. During infection, rash starts appearing on the body. The virus enters through the skin, windpipe, eyes, nose or mouth.

The British agency says that the virus spreads only when someone is in contact with an infected person. The virus has been found from wild animals in parts of West and Central Africa. At present, it is believed that it is spread by rats.

The UKHSA said that people without symptoms are not considered contagious. But as a precaution, people who have been in contact with the infected are being contacted, so that effective treatment can be done. The first incident of monkeypox virus was recorded in the UK in 2018.

Agency director Dr. Kalin Brown told that monkeypox does not spread easily between people. Because of this the risk to people is less. He says that efforts are being made to contact such people who came in contact with the infected. He says that as a precautionary measure, preventing the spread of the virus is the main goal. Whatever can be done for this, the agency is doing its part.