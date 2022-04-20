Monmouth County calls for Parents’ Bill of Rights in light of ‘disturbing’ NJ sex education standards



The New Jersey Monmouth County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a proposal to create a Parental Rights Bill in response to the state Department of Education approving new sex education standards as “annoying.”

New Jersey public school second-graders will receive gender identity lessons this fall that will take effect in September under state sex education guidelines. The standards list “performance expectations” for second-graders, including “the range of ways people express their gender and how gender roles can limit stereotyped behavior.”

For New Jersey, 2nd grade students need to learn about GENDER IDENTION in the fall, anxious parents

The standards have sparked a backlash in recent days, prompting New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, to order a review by his Department of Education, saying “any proposed educational content that is not age-appropriate should be corrected immediately by locals.” Officials. “

Last week, Monmouth County commissioners approved a resolution to create a parental rights bill, saying the state-approved curriculum for second-grade kindergarten is “both annoying and disturbing for parents and citizens across Monmouth County and New Jersey State.”

The resolution said county commissioners would work with parents, community leaders and professionals to develop a parent rights bill that would be used as a model for our county schools as well as our local school districts, among other things, to protect our children, our Inform our parents about their children’s curriculum at school and allow them to make their own decisions about their child’s education and exposure to sensitive information. “

The resolution called on Murphy, the New Jersey legislature and the Department of Education to “ban such highly sensitive curricula for our young children.”

Commissioner Director Thomas Arnon issued a statement Monday urging Monmouth County parents and guardians to provide their input to ensure their guardians are included in the Bill of Rights.

“I cannot stress enough that we, as a board, oppose legislation passed without adequate opportunity for public comment and parental input on the deeply annoying and highly sensitive content that our young children will be taught.” Arnon said.

“We believe that decisions to discuss these nuances should be made by a parent, not the government, so we have passed a resolution at the county level calling for a parental rights bill. Model for our county schools, as well as our local schools.” The districts, which will protect our children, will inform parents about their children’s curriculum at our school and allow them to make their own decisions about their child’s education and exposure to sensitive subjects. “

Republicans argue that parental rights bills have been cropped in multiple states that are a “wake-up call” for young children.

Florida Gov. Ron Descentis recently signed the Parental Rights Act into his state’s education bill. It also prohibits teachers in kindergarten from instructing classmates on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” through third grade.