Trending

Monsoon Session UP: UP Assembly Rainy Session 2021: Monsoon Session Postponed Indefinitely After Submission of Supplementary Budget, Running for 3 Days

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Monsoon Session UP: UP Assembly Rainy Session 2021: Monsoon Session Postponed Indefinitely After Submission of Supplementary Budget, Running for 3 Days
Written by admin
Monsoon Session UP: UP Assembly Rainy Session 2021: Monsoon Session Postponed Indefinitely After Submission of Supplementary Budget, Running for 3 Days

Monsoon Session UP: UP Assembly Rainy Session 2021: Monsoon Session Postponed Indefinitely After Submission of Supplementary Budget, Running for 3 Days

The rainy session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which began on August 17, was adjourned on Thursday. The rainy convention was to run until August 24th. In the meantime, the proceedings of the House lasted only 3 days.

#Monsoon #Session #Assembly #Rainy #Session #Monsoon #Session #Postponed #Indefinitely #Submission #Supplementary #Budget #Running #Days

READ Also  With the war on corona escalating, the number of corona vaccinations in UP has reached 6 crore

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment