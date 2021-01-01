Monsoon Session UP: UP Assembly Rainy Session 2021: Monsoon Session Postponed Indefinitely After Submission of Supplementary Budget, Running for 3 Days
The rainy session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which began on August 17, was adjourned on Thursday. The rainy convention was to run until August 24th. In the meantime, the proceedings of the House lasted only 3 days.
