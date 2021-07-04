Monsoon Tips And Tricks: How To Keep Your Smartphone Safe In The Rain

The rainy season has arrived and in this season the security of smartphones is as important as other things.

The rainy season has arrived and in this season taking care of the safety of smartphones is as important as other things. If you are worried about your smartphone getting wet and getting damaged, then stay healthy and cool. Yes, today we are going to tell you some important tips, which will help you a lot.

Also read this news:- Screen guard can also damage your smartphone, know how

What to do if the phone gets wet

If it is raining and you have to go out for some important work, then go out only with a raincoat and a waterproof pouch for your phone. If you do not have a waterproof pouch of the phone, then buy it from an online shopping site. If this is also not possible, then keep normal polythene or thick cloth, in which you can wrap the phone and keep it in a bag or pocket, so that the phone does not get too wet.

Also read- Android smartphone battery drains quickly, so follow these 5 tips

Keep the phone in a polythene with Silica Gels

If your smartphone gets drenched in rain, then you should cover it in a polythene with silica gels. Silica gel is capable of keeping anything warm and hence you can find it in shoe bags, in polythene bags of electronic goods or things that come from online shopping sites. This is how you can keep your smartphones dry during the rainy season.