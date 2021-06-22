Monster Legends – RPG 11.3 APK for Android – Download



Time to breed and mutate monsters in The Monster Legends – RPG game to get yourself the strongest of monsters. Once strong enough your job is to lead your monster in battles against other players online. You will become a great monster master while trying to overcome your foes with strategic battle moves.

In Monster Legends your basic purpose is to Collect monsters, choose thier different sets of skills, and boost your strategy in action-packed fights. Start by building a world for your monsters to live, fill it with habitats, monster islands, monster cities, and breed new species for your ultimate monster squad.

Download the Monster Legends game

The story of the Monster Legends starts many years ago, a great fire disaster ruined a kingdom, forcing a few survivors to flee through a malfunctioning portal of space and time. The portal distorted the survivors into monsters, and they landed on an island surrounded by six other islands.

There are ten different elements and each element is represented by unique monsters of many kinds. Monsters can be of one element or two elements. And by breeding them you can create powerful hybrids. Breeding is how players get more monsters, although most monsters are not breedable.

You can download Monster Legends by clicking on the download button above and installing the APK file for this game afterwords. In the beginning, Pandalf guides players through a tutorial on the basics of play. The game has different aspects to it such as the adventure map, dungeons, Multiplayer, and Monsters.

The Adventure Map in Monster Legends is the main portion of Monster Legends for new players. Here, the player must battle against enemy monsters using three of their own selected Monsters. Dungeons are limited-time areas where players earn food, gold, gems, runes, relics, monsters, or cells.

Monster Adventure plot might remind you of the game War Dragons. But don’t worry both of these games offer a completely different gaming experience that is fun in its own way. You will need to check it out yourself and don’t forget to let us know by commenting below.