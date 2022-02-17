Monte Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors



The Golden State Warriors wanted to go on an all-star break on a winning note after a solid stretch.

Still, advanced defense coach Steve Kerr was happy with the progress against Denver – even if it turned out that Nicola Jokic and Monte Morris had too much of a burden to stop expanding.

Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing when the final bell rang and the basket was held in the replay review, beating the Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a crazy final minute on Wednesday night.

“Monte made a clutch bucket,” Curry said. “All you can do in that situation is give up a 3.”

Curry hit an early off-balance 20-foot jumper with Morris shortly before and converted a three-point game with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry missed a step-back 3 with just 21.2 seconds left, while Maurice secured a rebound and with 14.9 seconds left, drove to Denver to lead 114-113.

Splash Brother Clay Thompson scored 16 points and Jordan added 15 from the pool bench as the Golden State All-Star set a 42-17 record at the break. And talking about All-Stars, Curry, Drymond Green and first-timer Andrew Wiggins. Their children were honored before playing as well Especially in sweet moments.

“I told the boys that if we continued to play with these kinds of fights and connections, we would be in a better position after the break,” Kerr said.

The Jockeys had 35 points and 17 rebounds – 11 and 8 after the first quarter – for Denver, which finished third and fifth out of six. 6:26 Nuggets got 3-pointers before by Thompson in his 3 98-94 left. Jockey’s big night on board helped Denver to a 48-38 rebounding advantage.

He planned to take the final shot.

“I just wanted to go in the middle of the paint and hit a hook shot,” he said. “I just saw Steff and he was helping a little and Monte was open so I just passed the ball.”

Denver got the ball back with 45.4 seconds left in 113-110 and created a layup to help the Jokic return.

“He’s the reigning MVP. He scored arbitrarily in the fourth quarter of Rime,” Kerr said. “… Our defense was very, very good. The Jokic has just taken over the game.”

Brian Forbes scored 22 points and Morris came back from a three-game absence in the consonant protocol and finished with 28 points and six assists for the Nuggets, who won 89-86 on the home floor of the Warriors on 28 December.

The Clippers had 12 points from Gary Payton II in the 5-for-8 shooting for Golden State due to a 119-104 road loss on Monday night.

Kerr started Payton for his stingy defensive presence and the tactical guard stole six.

Although Kerr said he was still “thrilled with where we are, thrilled with our team’s record and overall performance”, he was “disappointed” with some of the recent battles over the past few weeks, despite the normal ups and downs of ’82. Play season.

He said the damage had stopped and would hold him back and “I’ll kick myself in something tonight.”

“It’s a tough way to go to the break but I like the way we played,” Curry said.

Progress of green

Drymond Green has resumed work on basketball because he has rehabilitated a disc injury to his back that caused him calf problems. The Warriors have announced that they are improving well and are aiming to return shortly after the All-Star break and hopefully they will be able to practice again soon.

“It’s the kind of message I’ve been hearing from day one, everyone has been really positive that time and rehabilitation will pay off,” Kerr said. “Looks like that’s where we’re going.”

Rising star

Rookie Jonathan Cuminga, who scored 12 points, was replaced in the Rising Stars event on All-Star Weekend.

“I was disappointed he wasn’t selected in the first place,” Kerr said of the seventh overall draft pick. “He’s definitely one of the best rookies out there.”

Tip-INS

Nuggets: F Zeke Nnaji (right hamstring titans) missed his third consecutive game. Coach Michael Malone said: “We hope to get him back after the All-Star break.” … Denver’s 12 first-half turnover resulted in 18 Warriors points … Denver improved to 10-12 on the road vs. Western Conference.

Warriors: C. James Weizmann, recovering from right knee surgery, has combined a few weeks of work in court and the plan is to keep pushing him to see when he can come close. “It’s great news,” Kerr said. … The Warriors had just three turnovers in the first half but a total of 11.

Coming next

Nuggets: Denver will return to Northern California to start the second half, moving to Sacramento next Thursday before hosting the Kings two days later.

Warriors: In Portland on Thursday, the day after the All-Star break. The Golden State Trail has lost the last four on the way to the Blazer since winning 115-105 at the Moda Center on December 29, 2018.