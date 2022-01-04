Montgomery County launches portal to report at-home COVID test results





WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The swath of immunity left behind by the sweeping omicron variant of COVID-19 could mean this moment of the pandemic is “the beginning of the end,” Dr. Brett Giroir said. Research suggests omicron is inherently milder, and even more so if it infects someone who’s taken both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and a booster of either.

Giroir, who served as the so-called testing czar during the Donald Trump administration, said the end will not register like someone turning off a light switch. “I don’t think that COVID is going to go away,” Giroir told “The Donlon Report” on Monday. “It’s going to be endemic, but we can live with it if it causes a cold and not many hospitalizations.”