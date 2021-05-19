Montreal and Toronto’s Rivalry Makes a Muted Return to the Playoffs

TORONTO – Canada’s two most populous cities, Montreal and Toronto, are separated by 335 miles and separated by language, culture and politics. But hockey has always brought them together, except during the playoffs.

The Canadiens and Maple Leafs have played 15 NHL playoffs since 1918 and five times in the Stanley Cup finals, but not since 1979.

They finally found themselves Thursday in the first round of the playoffs in Toronto. The Canadiens won the game 2-1, a muted affair that was marred by a collision that saw Leafs captain John Tavares climb off the ice on a stretcher and be rushed to hospital. He is away indefinitely with a concussion. Game 2 is Saturday night.

It’s a classic rivalry, but one that has been dormant, at least in the playoffs, only to be retained by those of a certain vintage.