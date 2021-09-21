Montserrat’s audacious tourism experiment during the coronavirus pandemic

Every day at noon, a melodious chime resonates across the Caribbean island of Montserrat. For nearly two months, Crystal Bazkor, a visitor from North Carolina, assumed it was time for a clock.

“I thought it was just an adorable feature of the tiny island,” said Ms. Bazkor, a former financial analyst who is currently writing a children’s book.

Then in June, her husband, a management consultant, learned that the pleasant-sounding “watch” was, in fact, a daily test of the volcano warning system. The Sauerre Hills volcano, which buried large parts of the island in rocks and ash in the late 1990s, continues to be active, producing a cloud of hot gas that appears to hover over its crater.

The meaning of the chime is one of those things that Ms Bazkor might have remembered if she were a typical tourist. Before the pandemic, most visitors to Montserrat probably swam for a day, anchored their sailboats in the harbor or traveled by ferry for the night before returning to nearby Antigua.