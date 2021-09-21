Montserrat’s audacious tourism experiment during the coronavirus pandemic
Every day at noon, a melodious chime resonates across the Caribbean island of Montserrat. For nearly two months, Crystal Bazkor, a visitor from North Carolina, assumed it was time for a clock.
“I thought it was just an adorable feature of the tiny island,” said Ms. Bazkor, a former financial analyst who is currently writing a children’s book.
Then in June, her husband, a management consultant, learned that the pleasant-sounding “watch” was, in fact, a daily test of the volcano warning system. The Sauerre Hills volcano, which buried large parts of the island in rocks and ash in the late 1990s, continues to be active, producing a cloud of hot gas that appears to hover over its crater.
The meaning of the chime is one of those things that Ms Bazkor might have remembered if she were a typical tourist. Before the pandemic, most visitors to Montserrat probably swam for a day, anchored their sailboats in the harbor or traveled by ferry for the night before returning to nearby Antigua.
Now for a tourist to set foot on Montserrat’s black sand beaches, he or she has to pass a rigorous background check and make at least $70,000 a year. Until recently, he had to commit to being around for at least two months. In return, visitors not only get almost exclusive access to beaches, but also an alternate reality, roughly the size of Manhattan, where the coronavirus doesn’t exist.
Soon after its first few coronavirus cases were detected in British territory in March 2020, it closed its borders to tourists. In April 2021, it was cautiously reopened with the remote worker program, which requires both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to quarantine for two weeks and then take a coronavirus test before exploring the island. So far 21 passengers from seven families have participated.
The island is certainly not alone in devising creative ways to entice visitors during the pandemic. Countries around the world have designed and retrofitted a variety of systems to try to keep the flow of money without jeopardizing the health of local populations. Malta bans illiterate tourists from more than 30 countries, but offers hotel vouchers to visitors deemed safe. From 19 September, Israel began allowing tourists inside, but only if they have been vaccinated and are traveling in groups of more than five people.
Several Caribbean islands have tried to lure remote workers with “digital nomad visas” that allow a visitor to stay for a year or so.
But Montserrat’s program also stands out in a sea of unconventional experiments because the island has chosen to flip the visa’s standard duration—the maximum time a person can stay—on its head, instead requiring minimal travel. It’s also unusual because while other islands have emphasized how easy they want it to be for remote workers, Montserrat has found it difficult to contain its nearly 5,000-person bubble, where few wear masks or close your doors.
“They are very selective about who they let in,” said David Kort, professor of sociology at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, who spent three months working from Montserrat with his wife, a travel risk analyst, and their daughter. “I was told that he had actually turned people down.”
Whether the island has benefited from the program depends on who you ask. Everyone agrees that the stakes are high. The primary driver of the economy is exporting volcanic sand, not tourism. Still, Rose Willock, a broadcaster who lost her home in the volcano, said, “It’s always a challenge when we don’t have enough people coming to our island.” According to the tourism authority, before the pandemic, local businesses attracted between 18,000 and 21,000 tourists a year.
But more pressing, of course, is the virus. According to the health ministry, till September 15, 33 people had tested positive in the last 18 months. In April 2020, long before tourists were allowed to visit, an infected person died. Given that only about 23 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, there is a widespread understanding that if the virus spread across the island, the medical system could not handle it. Should that happen, it could set Montserrat back years. The volcanic eruption removed two-thirds of the population from the island. It is getting better, but slowly.
“We cannot tolerate that the pandemic overtakes our situation,” Ms Willock said.
beach without tourists
Ms. Bazkor’s family first participated in the program. Five months later they are still there.
“I remember toward the start of the pandemic, I was like, Man, I wonder if there are places in the world that aren’t dealing with this madness,” Ms Bazkor said. In Montserrat, she believes that she has found such a place. She is able to breathe brilliantly without a mask at art shows and leaves her two children in day care with little fear of the virus.
“There’s nothing here but a volcano that can kill you,” she concluded.
For the first two weeks, the visitors hid in their rented villas. You can’t access the rental car until the quarantine is complete, said Patrick Bennett, whose family visited in May and June.
“They check on you,” he said. “Every once in a while you hear a car driving slowly.”
He didn’t feel trapped, he said, noting that he, his wife, and their 7- and 10-year-olds were coming from a 1,200-square-foot New York City apartment. Now, suddenly, they had a huge verandah.
Mr. Bennett runs a travel website called Unusual Caribbean, which focuses on off-the-beaten-track places. Even for them it was novel to experience an island without tourists. What they found even more interesting was the commitment of the local people to the island. They were the ones who stayed after the volcano had gone thousands away.
He said the minimum of two months didn’t feel excessive. It’s not until the second month “that you start to get into the swing of things.”
Sociology professor Dr. Cort agreed that minimal migration was part of the attraction. (His family stuck around for three months.)
“This pandemic gives people the opportunity to get to know people and places more deeply,” Dr. Cort, who usually lives in Laurel, MD.
Being the only customer in the restaurant also benefited. “You just get to talk to the owners and they tell you their stories,” he said.
In the evening, the family moved around Little Bay, which is set to become the new capital of the island as a volcano eroded the original. “It will be quite deserted,” said Mr. Court.
But there are worse things than a low population density during a pandemic.
how residents see it
“I wouldn’t say it’s been a huge success,” said Clover Lee, who runs Gingerbread Hill, a small hotel. He admitted that his answer was colored by the fact that he didn’t host any remote workers.
Andrew Myers, who owns a scuba shop, wondered why only people earning more than $70,000 were invited. (Technically, the primary applicant must make $70,000, but their family members may earn less.)
“I don’t think it was the best option,” he said. By lowering the financial standards, perhaps the island would have attracted more applicants. Yet he said it “worked well” in the sense that “Montserrat remained safe.”
It is not clear how safe it is. There were five coronavirus cases on the island as of this week, but all were in quarantine, according to Cherise Aymer, a spokeswoman for the premier’s Office of Tourism. In addition to the 21 tourists, Montserrat’s technical staff and residents also came and went during the pandemic. The health ministry declined to say whether any remote workers had tested positive.
Tourists said residents were delighted to see the new faces. But Dr. Cort also met the Montserratians, who lamented that family members could not travel to the nearby islands because the island had stopped ferry service. (Remote workers flew away.)
The parameters of this experiment will change soon. Come October 1, all tourists – if they are vaccinated – will be welcomed to the island. The remote worker program will continue without the need for vaccination. And although officials didn’t announce the change widely, the region also recently scrapped the two-month minimum stay requirement, Ms Aymer said. This means the island will never have to face the question of what to do if a tourist tries to leave before their time runs out.
Follow The New York Times Travel Feather instagramhandjob Twitter And Facebook. And Sign up for our weekly Travel Dispatch newsletter To get expert tips for traveling smarter and inspired for your next vacation. Dreaming of a futuristic getaway or just a travel chair? check us out List of 52 locations for 2021.
#Montserrats #audacious #tourism #experiment #coronavirus #pandemic
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.