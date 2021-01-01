Monty Panesar on Mohammad Siraj: India v England to win third Test: Who will win the third Test between India and England

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes the Headingley ground could be a challenge for India. The reason behind Panesar’s claim is that Leeds is the home ground of England captain Joe Root and attacking batsman Johnny Bairstow. However, at the same time, Panesar believes that if India bowls well, they can be strong contenders to win the series. The third match of the five-match series between England and India will be played from Wednesday.

Panesar seems to have had a huge impact on young Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj. He believes Siraj bowled brilliantly at Lord’s. Siraj took eight wickets in the match. Monty Panesar warned England that it could once again be a challenge for England batsmen.

The Indian team can win the Headingley Test if they dismiss Joe Root early. Siraj can do a very impressive job for them. Monty Panesar, former England spinner

Speaking to our colleague Times of India.com, Panesar said that the Indian team could win the Headingley Test if Joe Root was dismissed early.

Panesar said, ‘Headingley is the home ground of Joe Root and Johnny Bairstow. India played great cricket at Lord’s but Headingley could be challenging for them. If the Indian team continues to bowl like this, they can win the series.

He further said, 'The Indian team can win the Headingley Test if they get Joe Root out early. Siraj can do a very impressive job for them. Siraj made the difference. Siraj has created a lot of problems for England so far in this series. The England batsmen have yet to break this Siraj.

‘Indian team wants more drama’

There was a lot of drama between India and England in the Lord’s Test. Monty Panesar said that Virat Kohli wants his team to be aggressive in this match against England as well. He said, ‘Virat Kohli wants his players to play an aggressive role against the English batsmen. Kohli will come up with a similar approach. I think the Indian team would love to see more drama in this match.

