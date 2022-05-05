Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman power Dodgers past Giants again



Tony Gonsolin didn’t think when he put a first-pitch fastball on the plate and Brandon Crawford’s homer fell behind the San Francisco Giants.

Gonsolin knows the Los Angeles Dodgers rarely fail to provide enough support to their pitchers to avoid a few mistakes.

“Our offense is going to increase the run,” he said. “It’s a matter of when.”

While working with the Giants on Wednesday night, the Dodgers left no question as to who had the initial advantage of the NL West – and the latest version of this famous rival.

Mookie Bates and Max Munshi Homed, Freddie Freeman added a two-run triple and the Dodgers swept a short series with a 9-1 win over San Francisco.

RBI were singles in the fourth inning for Tree Turner and Will Smith Dodgers, who finished with 11 hits after pouring six runs in their last two at-bats against the Giants’ short-hand bullpen.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “I think collectively it was the best game we’ve ever played (aggressively),” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Just a good game offensive game.”

The Dodgers have taken part in the first two of 19 meetings between California clubs this season, including 213 wins last season. Los Angeles have won four of five and 15 of 20 after beating San Francisco 12-2.

Gonsolin (2-0) pitched five innings of five-hit balls for the Dodgers, struck out five and also avoided problems by allowing the Giants’ leadoff batsmen to reach the base in each of his final four innings. San Francisco briefly advanced to the second when Crawford barely cleared the right-field fence with his second homer of the season.

“When we consistently get leadoff runners, we’re going to run,” said Giants manager Gabe Kepler. “Of course it didn’t happen in this game. But they’ve been beating us all night.”

Alex Wood (2-2) gave up four hits and three runs while pitching in the sixth match against his former team for the Giants, who lost three of five straight and five of six.

“We can ask our starting pitchers a few times to go through that lineup and stay in a game,” Kepler said.

Wood, who finished with seven strikeouts, has spent five seasons in two terms with the Dodgers. He won 16 games in 2017 before returning to 2020 and played a key play-off role for LA’s World Series champions.

Before the Woods Dodgers retired the first nine batsmen, Bates led the fourth batsman with a single, which catalyzed the two-run assembly.

“You know Woody is a good pitcher,” said Cody Bellinger, who made long doubles and runs for LA. “She’s got some fun in her delivery, and she’s got some good stuff. We got her out, and then we’ve done a good job of getting on the bullpen and getting those people.”

Bates smashed Wood’s first pitch into the center from the sixth to the deepest – and caught a Mike Yastrajemski, a fan in Giants gear, on the fly from the first row, preventing him from being shot back. Homer was fourth in a slow season for the Bates.

Los Angeles Gavin Lux’s base-loaded single, Bates’ long sacrificial fly and Freeman’s right triple, which reads “Freddy! Freddy!” Welcome out loud. Which has become a regular soundtrack to Chavez Ravin.

Munshi singled in the seventh and added a two-run homer in the eighth, snap -15 skid for a 0 and confirmed his second two-hit game of the bumpy season.

Justin Turner ended the recession of 0 for 17 with a long single immediately after Munsir Homer.

Giants: Yastrajemski returned from the Covid-19 list with 1 for 4 in his first game. He has missed seven matches. The final batsman in Tuesday’s defeat, Luke Williams, had an option in Sacramento in Triple to take his place.

Dodgers: LHP David Price rejoined the team on April 24 after a positive test for Covid-19. He won’t be ready to pitch until next week, but will travel to Chicago with the Dodgers this week.

Giants: The St. Louis Cardinals visited the China Basin on Thursday when the Giants opened a seven-game homestand. Kepler did not announce a starter.

Dodgers: Following LA’s second day off in four days, Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.55 ERA) will play the opening game of the series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday.