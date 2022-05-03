Moon Knight producer teases where the MCU hero may appear next



Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis has suggested that the superpowered vigilante could appear in any number of upcoming Marvel projects.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Curtis revealed that Moon Knight’s supernatural leaning doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll team up with Blade and other similarly positioned heroes to form the Midnight Sons.

Marvel Studios is pressing ahead with a new live-action Blade movie, while its Eternals movie set up Kit Harington to portray Black Knight in future productions. Those elements, combined with Moon Knight’s debut on Disney Plus, have many fans excitedly claiming that it’s only a matter of time before a Midnight Sons project is greenlit.

Moon Knight lead star Oscar Isaac has already fanned those flames, telling Comicbook.com that “it would be a cool group to see” in a live-action capacity. In a separate interview (thanks to MCU Geek for the catch), the Dune and Star Wars actor also stated his desire to star alongside Blade, Daredevil, and Ghost Rider in a Midnight Sons-style team-up. Meanwhile, co-star Ethan Hawke has hinted that Moon Knight could set up a mini MCU franchise.

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight could make the leap to the big screen in a Marvel movie. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Given the fan furor surrounding such a possible project, TechRadar asked Curtis directly where Moon Knight would appear next. Unsurprisingly, Curtis suggested that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was the best person to answer this query.

However, the former Spider-Man producer did tease where Moon Knight may turn up in Phase 4 and beyond. The simple answer? Given Moon Knight’s lack of ties to previous Marvel Studios projects, the character’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) future is practically limitless.

“That’s a great question for the master himself, Kevin Feige,” Curtis teased. “But what I can tell you is we put Moon Knight – and Mark Spector and Steven Grant – in so many different aspects of the show. Whether it is the horror, the tension, the character study, or the comedy, I think he blends naturally with so many corners of the MCU. As a fanboy, I can’t wait to see where he goes next.”

Interestingly, Moon Knight has been part of multiple superhero groups throughout his nearly 50-year comic book history. The Fist of Khonshu has also featured for the Avengers, Heroes for Hire, Marvel Knights, the Defenders, West Coast Avengers, and Secret Avengers. Of course, only one of those teams – the Avengers – has appeared in the MCU so far. The Defenders recently shifted from Netflix to Disney Plus, although none of those shows exist as part of the MCU.

Still, there’s no requirement for Marvel Studios to fill the Avengers-shaped hole in the MCU and introduce a brand-new superhero group in its place. Moon Knight, and other MCU heroes for that matter, are free to team up with any other character that Marvel sees fit. He’s joined forces (or ran into) superheroes including Thor, Spider-Man, and Shang-Chi in the comics, so why wouldn’t Moon Knight do so in the MCU, too? If they share a common enemy, it would make sense for them to pool their resources as the Avengers did. Regardless, we’ll have to see what Marvel Studios has in store for the character once his TV show ends.

