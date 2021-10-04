Moonmoon Datta emotional post for Nattu uncle: Babita ji alias Munmun Datta emotional note on the demise of Nattu uncle alias Ghanshyam Nayak says that he used to call me Dikri

Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka in ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, is no more in this world. He died on Sunday. The demise of Nattu’s uncle has come as a shock to the entire team of the show. Moonmoon Datta, who is playing the role of Babita in ‘Taraq Mehta’, is also in for a big shock.

Moonmoon Dutta has expressed grief over the demise of ‘Nattu Kaka’ on social media and has written an emotional post. Moonmoon Datta shared pictures from the days of the shoot with his Natu uncle Ghanshyam Nayak. Together they write, ‘The first picture is of the last time I met him. I remember his fighting spirit and his inspiring words. After recovering from chemo, he (Uncle Nattu) recited two Sanskrit verses to show how perfect his pronunciation was. Then we all gave him a standing ovation on set.



Uncle Nattu used to consider Munmun Datta as his daughter and used to call her ‘Dikri’

Moonmoon Dutta further wrote in this long post, ‘He was always saying good things for our set, for our unit and for the whole team. It was his second home. They affectionately called me ‘Dikri’ and considered me their daughter. He used to laugh a lot with us. I still remember how he told the story of his struggling days. I will always remember him. He was always genuine and I always remember him for being so cute.



‘I’m lucky to have known you for 13 years’

But the last one year has been very difficult for him due to his deteriorating health. Despite the deteriorating condition, he wanted to keep working and it was always positive. You have so many memories and so much to write about. I consider myself lucky to have known you for the last 13 years. I and everyone else will fondly remember those whose lives you have left an impression on. I hope you are in a better place now. Now heaven will be brighter because of you.

‘Nattu Kaka’ was battling cancer

Natu’s uncle Ghanshyam Nayak had been battling cancer for a long time and was undergoing treatment. In addition to ‘Taraq Mehta’, he has acted in more than 350 TV series and about 250 Hindi and Gujarati films. Uncle Nattu started his career as a child actor in 1960 with the film Masoom. He has been active in acting ever since.