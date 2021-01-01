Entertainment

Moonmoon Datta Raj Anadakat case: TMcock’s Moonmoon Datta alias Babita gets angry over Raj Anadakat’s alleged affair report

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Moonmoon Datta Raj Anadakat case: TMcock’s Moonmoon Datta alias Babita gets angry over Raj Anadakat’s alleged affair report
Written by admin
Moonmoon Datta Raj Anadakat case: TMcock’s Moonmoon Datta alias Babita gets angry over Raj Anadakat’s alleged affair report

Moonmoon Datta Raj Anadakat case: TMcock’s Moonmoon Datta alias Babita gets angry over Raj Anadakat’s alleged affair report

Recently, news of the alleged affair of Moonmoon Dutta, who plays Babita G in Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma, came to light. Now Moonmoon has expressed his displeasure over the trolling on these reports.

#Moonmoon #Datta #Raj #Anadakat #case #TMcocks #Moonmoon #Datta #alias #Babita #angry #Raj #Anadakats #alleged #affair #report

READ Also  Kartik Aaryan is The Highest Paid Actor of This Generation, Charges 20 Crore For 10 Days Project

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment