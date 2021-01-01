Moonmoon Datta Raj Anadakat case: TMcock’s Moonmoon Datta alias Babita gets angry over Raj Anadakat’s alleged affair report
Recently, news of the alleged affair of Moonmoon Dutta, who plays Babita G in Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma, came to light. Now Moonmoon has expressed his displeasure over the trolling on these reports.
#Moonmoon #Datta #Raj #Anadakat #case #TMcocks #Moonmoon #Datta #alias #Babita #angry #Raj #Anadakats #alleged #affair #report
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.