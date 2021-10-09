Moonmoon Dhamecha Sanitary Pad Drugs Video: NCB recovers drugs from Moonmoon Dhamecha: Moonmoon Dhamecha had revealed that drugs were found near a five-star hotel near the international airport.

A video of a cruise ship raid has surfaced during the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation into the alleged drug case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The video was shot during the NCB raid on the Drugs Party. This video shows a female officer recovering MDMA pills from a sanitary pad. It is said that 5 grams were seized from Moonmoon Dhamecha.

In an interview to Times Now, Moonmoon Dhamecha’s brother Siddharth denied all the allegations and denied that his sister had taken drugs. Siddharth said, ‘This is completely wrong and all the allegations are false.’ When asked if her sister is Aryan Khan or Arbaaz Merchant’s girlfriend. ‘She didn’t know any of them,’ he said.



Reacting to the NCB’s claim that it was involved in the international drug trafficking nexus, Siddharth dismissed it as “all false”. Siddharth also denied the allegation of confiscating drugs from his sister’s luggage, “Munmun ke nahi hai wo (drugs confiscated). This did not happen to Munmun, this is the problem … it happened from the floor.”

Munmun Dhamecha, from a wealthy family in Madhya Pradesh, was one of the many guests invited on the cruise in Mumbai. Munmun Dhamecha, along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chokar, were arrested on Sunday.



According to earlier reports, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhade had told the court that 6 grams of hashish was found from Arbaaz Merchant and 5 grams from Munmun Dhamecha. The report alleges that during the investigation, Moonmoon Dhamecha had revealed that drugs were found near a five-star hotel near the international airport.