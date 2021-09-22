Moore Mother’s Musical Galaxy Gets Even Bigger

Poet and composer Camay Aiwa is a study in the nonstop movement. On a recent video call from Los Angeles, she paused to open a few cabinets and pop a Ricola cough drop, pacing her apartment. “When people hang out with me, we’re not just sitting and talking the whole time,” she said. “I love to create. It’s my energy.”

Surprisingly, Aywa is an efficient multitasker. Over the past five years, they’ve released an intense mix of hip-hop, spoken-word poetry, punk and electro under the name Moor Mother – a member of a handful of critically acclaimed solo LPs, two (with the other on the way). Free Jazz Quintet as Irreversible Entanglement, and a joint rap record with Brooklyn rapper Billy Woods. No one can tell where she will come: in concert with British jazz troupe Sons of Kemet, performing with Chicago’s Art Ensemble or on stage with pianist Vijay Iyer.

“I meet people, then we make some kind of kinship and then some work happens,” Iowa said. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to tap into a different well for his new album, “Black Encyclopedia of the Air”, which came out last week. Without the face-to-face conversation she prefers, she began working on the album alone in the spring of 2020 as a fun side project to explore traditional hip-hop textures.