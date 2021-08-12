Moose Jatta comments on Shilpa Raj Kundra: -Big Boss ott moose jattana Comment on Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra case invites Shamita to troll- ‘Shamita has come to the show after Shilpa Shetty’s divorce’, Users outraged by Moose Jattan’s comment

A similar incident took place in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ recently, which was being predicted. When Shamita Shetty’s name came up as a contestant for the latest season of ‘Bigg Boss’, many trolled her and said that she left her sister Shilpa Shetty during a difficult time. After Shamita Shetty’s entry in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, there was talk that the issue of her sister Shilpa and Mehuna Raj Kundra should not come up in the family. But that is what happened. Contestant Moose Jattana commented on the case of Shamita Shetty and her sister Shilpa that people were outraged. He is lying about Moose Jattana on social media.

Moose said – Shamita has come after Shilpa’s divorce

The video is going viral on social media with a live feed of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. In the video, Moose Jattana says to Pratik Sahajpal, ‘Shamita Shetty left the first show of’ Bigg Boss 3 ‘because she was married to her sister (Shilpa Shetty) and now he is back after divorce. Saying that, she starts laughing out loud.



People are cursing Moose Jattana

After watching this video, people are calling Moos Jattana very bad. Some call her ‘Badmease’ and some call her ‘Third Class Lady’. Shamita Shatti appeared as a contestant in the third season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2009. However, at that time, he left the show due to his sister’s marriage. Now that Shamita has re-entered the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, her sister and Jiju are embroiled in a separate dispute.

Currently Shilpa Shetty is in the headlines due to her husband Raj Kundra’s pornography case. Raj Kundra was arrested a few weeks ago for making a porn film and has been in jail ever since. After this incident, Shilpa Shetty has distanced herself from the shooting of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. But in the midst of this controversy, Shamita Shetty has come under fire from some after she joined ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Moose is 20 years old, seriously involved in the controversy

Please tell, whats the story of them big puppys ….. She is only 20 years old and is a social media influencer and blogger. She raises her voice to support women. He has only 175k followers on Instagram. But Moose has been the subject of much controversy and has often been the victim of trolling. She found herself in a lot of controversy about one of her live sessions, in which she was naked.

