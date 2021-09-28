Moose Jattana Hits at Shmita Shetty Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana mocks Shamita Shetty as part of Bigg Boss 15 hits back after bad trolls from former fans

When Moose Jattana, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, found out that Shamita Shetty will now also appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, she started joking with him. Moose shared a tweet on social media criticizing Shamita Shetty’s participation in ‘Bigg Boss’ for the third time.

Let us inform you that in addition to ‘Bigg Boss 3’, Shamita Shetty recently appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ with Moose Jattana and now she is a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. However, due to the marriage of sister Shilpa, Shamita left from the third season.



On this Moose tweeted and shared his Instagram (Moose Jatana Instagram) story. “Sources have confirmed that Shamita Shetty has also been confirmed for the 16th and 17th seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’,” it said. If she still doesn’t win, she could also appear in ‘Bigg Boss 18’.



Moose said – Yes I am bad, your ability is great

Shamita Shetty’s Moose Jattana fans were shocked to see the post and started saying offensive things to Moosa. In response, Moose shared some videos on his Instagram story. Responding to the trolls, he said, “I used to be called ‘lazy’ and ‘unclean,’ as you may have seen. Now I am being called illiterate, jealous and burly. Well, I’m the only bad person in the whole world. You and your Shamita Shetty are great. I have never said anything wrong about Shamita Shetty. But you can smile and I’m just spreading laughter. ‘



In the video, Moose goes on to say, ‘I was with Shamita, not you people. I said nothing against him. You people can smile because that is what we usually do in Punjab. You people are following a Punjabi and that is what you will get. I never asked for votes and you are talking to me about asking for followers.

