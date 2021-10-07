Morat, the Colombian band that conquers the world to the beat of the banjo

The band’s manager Pedro Malever said, “Morat tries to use simple words to explain complex emotions.” “We are not trying to be Neruda. We just try to let people know: You’re not alone.”

Features that Willmill has defined as the band’s “sound signature” include hurtful and nostalgic songs about unrequited love that are reminiscent of the classic Bolero; The choir is sung in unison; and the use of instruments (such as the banjo, electric piano, or steel guitar) that are rarely heard in Latin pop. He has released powerful ballads, funky R&B tunes, and country-inspired rock songs. “We can go as far as the equipment allows us,” said the band’s drummer Martin Vargas.

Musically, the band is a bit unusual in an environment where reggaeton is given the most attention. Morat’s influences include Coldplay, Basilos, Mac Miller, Spanish poet and singer Joaquín Sabina, the Dave Matthews Band, the Colombian rock band Ekimosis and of course the Beatles. Willmill and Isazza are also country fans (they often write and record in Nashville), and the Vargas brothers were metalheads before dabbling in folk-rock.

“In 2021, there is not a single sound that defines pop in Latin America,” wrote YouTube’s music trends manager Kevin Meenan in an email. “In a way, Morat is a microcosm of this trend that incorporates a wide range of sounds and styles into his music, and in his case, he uses influences other than the more popular reggaeton and Latin trap moves. “

Lila Kobo, vice president and Latin industry leader at Billboard, said: “There are a lot of assumptions about what Latin music is right now, but it’s a very broad field.”

He continued: “Morat shows that Latin music isn’t necessarily what you see on the charts at any given time. They write great pop songs with good lyrics. They’re true to themselves, and they’re constantly expanding their fan base. Let’s expand.”

mort started when they played in primary school; Its members have known each other since the age of five. As they neared the end of high school, Isazza, Villamil, Simon Vargas and the group’s original drummer Alejandro Posada formed a band. After the release of his debut album in 2016, Posada stopped focusing on his studies and Vargas’ younger brother joined in.