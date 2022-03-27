World

Mordechai Vanunu who Honey trap by mossad spy Cindy in London

56 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mordechai Vanunu who Honey trap by mossad spy Cindy in London
Written by admin
Mordechai Vanunu who Honey trap by mossad spy Cindy in London

Mordechai Vanunu who Honey trap by mossad spy Cindy in London

Mordechai Vanunu who Honey trap by mossad spy Cindy in London

Mordechai Vanunu .. This is the name of a person whose claims and pictures shocked the whole world. From 1976 to 1985, Mordechai Vanunu worked as a technician at Israel’s Dimona nuclear plant, where he made plutonium to make an atomic bomb. Then he was fired in 1985 due to his sympathy for Palestine, but Mordechai exploded such a bomb on October 5, 1986 that the world was shocked.

Mordechai Vanunu, who once made plutonium at a nuclear plant, disclosed together with a newspaper. On 5 October 1986, Peter Hunum, a London-based Sunday Times journalist, quoted Mordechai Vanunu as reporting that Israel had more nuclear bombs than any other country in the world. According to the US intelligence agency CIA, Israel was reported to have 10-15 nuclear weapons, but in the news this figure was 150-200.

In fact, Mordechai had captured more than 50 secret pictures of the Dimona nuclear plant, hydrogen and neutron bombs in the camera even before he was fired. After this revelation, Mossad made a plan to arrest Mordechai, who was living in Britain, out of there. While Mordechai and journalist Peter Hunum had stirred up, Mossad sent his female spy Cindy to Britain.

Cindy’s job was to somehow bring Mordechai out of Britain by trapping him in a love trap, then from there he would be brought to Israel. As planned in London, on 24 September 1986, Cindy was spotted by Mordechai in the middle of the street and invited over for coffee. Cindy disguises herself as an American beautician and Mordechai gets caught up in the beauty of detective Cindy. Revealing his secret in the very first meeting itself, he said that he is living in the name of George Forstee in the Mountbatten Hotel room number 105 in Britain.

READ Also  'Petals for Paws' event supporting local humane society

Mordechai finally left the UK with Cindy in Rome on 30 September 1986, a week later. Then three weeks later Newsweek newspaper reported that Mordechai Vanunu was in Israel. The whole world was in awe of journalist Peter Hunum. It is then learned that he was kidnapped from Rome by Mossad agents and is now in judicial custody for 15 days. Then Mordechai Vanunu was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Israel in 1988, of which he spent 13 years in prison. In the year 2004, he was released from jail but many restrictions were imposed on him.


#Mordechai #Vanunu #Honey #trap #mossad #spy #Cindy #London

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Virus, Tsunami and Alien Attack, read Baba Venga's prediction for 2022

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment