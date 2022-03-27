Mordechai Vanunu who Honey trap by mossad spy Cindy in London

Mordechai Vanunu .. This is the name of a person whose claims and pictures shocked the whole world. From 1976 to 1985, Mordechai Vanunu worked as a technician at Israel’s Dimona nuclear plant, where he made plutonium to make an atomic bomb. Then he was fired in 1985 due to his sympathy for Palestine, but Mordechai exploded such a bomb on October 5, 1986 that the world was shocked.

Mordechai Vanunu, who once made plutonium at a nuclear plant, disclosed together with a newspaper. On 5 October 1986, Peter Hunum, a London-based Sunday Times journalist, quoted Mordechai Vanunu as reporting that Israel had more nuclear bombs than any other country in the world. According to the US intelligence agency CIA, Israel was reported to have 10-15 nuclear weapons, but in the news this figure was 150-200.

In fact, Mordechai had captured more than 50 secret pictures of the Dimona nuclear plant, hydrogen and neutron bombs in the camera even before he was fired. After this revelation, Mossad made a plan to arrest Mordechai, who was living in Britain, out of there. While Mordechai and journalist Peter Hunum had stirred up, Mossad sent his female spy Cindy to Britain.

Cindy’s job was to somehow bring Mordechai out of Britain by trapping him in a love trap, then from there he would be brought to Israel. As planned in London, on 24 September 1986, Cindy was spotted by Mordechai in the middle of the street and invited over for coffee. Cindy disguises herself as an American beautician and Mordechai gets caught up in the beauty of detective Cindy. Revealing his secret in the very first meeting itself, he said that he is living in the name of George Forstee in the Mountbatten Hotel room number 105 in Britain.

Mordechai finally left the UK with Cindy in Rome on 30 September 1986, a week later. Then three weeks later Newsweek newspaper reported that Mordechai Vanunu was in Israel. The whole world was in awe of journalist Peter Hunum. It is then learned that he was kidnapped from Rome by Mossad agents and is now in judicial custody for 15 days. Then Mordechai Vanunu was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Israel in 1988, of which he spent 13 years in prison. In the year 2004, he was released from jail but many restrictions were imposed on him.