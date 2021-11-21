More Asian Countries Slowly Reopen to Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Asian countries are learning to live with the coronavirus – with the notable exception of China – and as their vaccination campaigns gain momentum, many are cautiously reopening their borders and welcoming travelers.

Although the Asia-Pacific region initially lagged behind in vaccination and many countries remained committed to some of the world’s toughest restrictions throughout the year, vaccination rates in the region continue to rise.

Yet some Asian nations vaccinated most of their populations a few months ago, but they are now reopening for international travel – just before the winter break.

Singapore, after more than 20 months of strict border restrictions, began loosening its international travel rules last month. According to Our World in Data, city-states have fully vaccinated nearly 92 percent of their population, the highest rate in the world.