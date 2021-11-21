More Asian Countries Slowly Reopen to Fully Vaccinated Travelers
Asian countries are learning to live with the coronavirus – with the notable exception of China – and as their vaccination campaigns gain momentum, many are cautiously reopening their borders and welcoming travelers.
Although the Asia-Pacific region initially lagged behind in vaccination and many countries remained committed to some of the world’s toughest restrictions throughout the year, vaccination rates in the region continue to rise.
Yet some Asian nations vaccinated most of their populations a few months ago, but they are now reopening for international travel – just before the winter break.
Singapore, after more than 20 months of strict border restrictions, began loosening its international travel rules last month. According to Our World in Data, city-states have fully vaccinated nearly 92 percent of their population, the highest rate in the world.
On Monday, Singapore said it would allow travelers from five more countries, including India and Indonesia, to return later in the month.
“In Southeast Asia, the epidemic is rapidly stabilizing,” Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye King told a news conference earlier this month. “It allows us to open our borders with regional countries as well.”
Singapore and South Korea also opened a mutual travel bubble on Monday. South Korea is easing travel rules, first for Koreans and now for foreigners.
Although South Korea has recently reached a record number of new cases, it plans to continue its “live with covid” policy. According to the government, the country has fully vaccinated 78 percent of its population.
In Cambodia, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, fully vaccinated passengers need not be excluded from this week. With a population of 16 million, the country has fully vaccinated 88 percent of the population, the government says, while the New York Times database puts the rate at 80 percent, based on a population of about 16.5 million. Cambodia has started giving booster shots and injecting children.
Even some Asian countries with low vaccination rates have reopened their borders or plan to do so soon.
In the Philippines, where only 31 percent of people have been fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Tourism said Said Friday That fully vaccinated passengers in certain countries are allowed to open “in principle”. The final decision will be taken by the government’s Covid Task Force.
Understanding the chaos in Myanmar
In Myanmar, the military government plans to reopen land crossings with China and Thailand next month. He added that if coronavirus cases continue to decline and enough people are vaccinated, it will allow international flights early next year.
Myanmar’s healthcare system has been disrupted since the February 1 military coup, and the country lags behind the rest of Southeast Asia in vaccination. The country of 54 million people saw an increase in cases and deaths in July, but the daily number has since declined.
According to the New York Times database, Vietnam, which has fully vaccinated 39 percent of its population, has seen a 46 percent increase in daily cases in the past two weeks. Since this month, international visitors have been allowed to visit tourist destinations, including the resort islands of Phu Quoc and Kwang Nam Province.
The government hopes to open the rest of the country to international travelers next year.
“Along with other economic sectors, the tourism industry needs to take steps to restart safely,” Deputy Prime Minister Wu Duckdam said at a tourism meeting with other government officials last month.
After 20 months of restricted travel, India reopened its border to most international travelers this week. The country has fully vaccinated only 29 percent of its population and plans to open travel bubbles with 99 countries.
Indonesia and Thailand Visitors from some countries have been allowed since October. Indonesia has 33 percent of its population fully vaccinated, while Thailand has 54 percent.
Rick Paddock contributed to the report.
