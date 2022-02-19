More city, state leaders make decisions on lifting, holding COVID-19 restrictions



While some city and state leaders have decided to drop the mask mandate and proof of COVID-19 verification, others have maintained or increased restrictions.

Boston Mayor Michelle Woo said Friday that patrons and staff would no longer be needed to show evidence of vaccination in the city’s restaurants, gyms and other indoor locations.

The mandate of the mask will be lifted in New Mexico, Washington

The leader cites recent health data that Boston has a 4% community positivity rate and an average of 196 people a day in a seven-day adult COVID-19 hospital.

Also, Boston has an adult ICU bed occupancy rate of about 91%.

He previously stated that the requirement would be lifted if the community positivity rate falls below 5%, ICU beds occupy less than 95%, and the seven-day average of COVID-19 hospital admissions falls below 200 per day.

“Public health data shows that we are ready to take this step for our recovery,” Wu said in a press release. “This news highlights how much progress we’ve made in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to vaccines and boosters – which have always been our most effective weapons against the epidemic.”

Many other leaders are pursuing lawsuits and will no longer require vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 test evidence to attend a major event in Washington state.

In addition, state masks will be ordered in most places, including schools and childcare facilities, starting March 21.

On Thursday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Luzan Grisham also lifted her state’s masked mandate for internal public space.

However, while some have worked to simplify regulations – including California, Connecticut, Oregon, Illinois and other states – others have extended mandates.

In other states, local leaders have called for the repeal of the Dialback Covid-19 ban

In New York, Fox 5, New Jersey, reported Thursday that the mayor issued an order relaxing evidence of the city’s vaccination requirements for business, but would still require proof of vaccination or negative testing.

Also, Mayor Ras Baraka has increased the requirement to wear masks for all indoor public facilities by at least February 28th.

In the south, the Navajo nation – which extends as far as New Mexico, Utah and Arizona – maintains a masked mandate, and President Jonathan Nez says the tribe must do everything possible to help those who are treating the afflicted.

“Please be very careful, encourage your elders to be cautious and continue to pray,” he said in a statement on Friday.

In New York, where the Omicron variant began to become infected in large numbers in December, a statewide indoor mask mandate for business has ended.

On Friday, state health officials said it would not enforce the order required by healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 booster in light of concerns about staff shortages.

“While we are making progress with 75% staffing or wanting to get their booster, the reality is that we will not have enough healthcare workers by next week’s need to avoid substantial stuffing problems in our already over-stressed healthcare system.” State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a statement.

Healthcare workers are already required to be vaccinated in New York, and there are exemptions for those who have medical reasons for not being eligible for the shot.

Bassett said officials will look into the booster mandate within three months and has announced plans for booster needs for healthcare workers in California, Connecticut and New Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.