More cops killed under Biden than previous years: ‘We’re going to continue to speak up’



Exclusive: More police officers have been killed in the line of duty led by President Biden than in previous years since 1995, and a law enforcement nonprofit wants the president to start talking.

With officer-line-of-duty deaths due to Covid-19 reaching record highs in 2020, the number of officer killings has also risen, according to FBI law enforcement officer-killed (LEOKA) data.

Jason Johnson, president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, said, “We believe this is a combination of the George Floyd protests – riots, if you will; a common sense of priority for less law enforcement; and less justice and less policing.” Jason Johnson, president of the Defense Fund. (LELDF) and a 20-year police veteran.

“Law enforcement officers have largely become marginalized and frustrated and set aside and now encourage law enforcement. And so we’ve seen a massive jump in homicide rates in cities across America.”

He added that “it is normal that the rising homicide rate in major US cities has resulted in more officers being humiliated because অনেক many leaders in those cities and leaders in Congress and the White House have spoken out about the lack of respect for law enforcement officers.”

In 2021, the FBI deliberately killed 73 officers on the line of duty. This is an increase of about 59% compared to the 46 people who were deliberately killed in 2020.

Life Support describes Baltimore police as a loyal mother: ‘an officer’s heart’

The last time more than 72 officers were killed was in 1995, when 74 officers were deliberately killed on the job, according to LEOKA data. The next highest number of officers deliberately killed 72 officers in 2011, according to LEOKA data analyzed in a report by the Heartland Institute.

That number was 55 in 2012, 27 in 2013, 51 in 2014, 41 in 2015, 66 in 2016, 46 in 2017, 56 in 2018 and 48 in 2019.

The numbers come amid growing tensions between the public and law enforcement officials since George Floyd’s May 2020 police assassination, sparking a nationwide debate on policies aimed at curbing police violence, racial bias in policing and policing against civilians. With the call for justice, however, there has been some animosity towards the police from activists and politicians in general.

Biden responds to NYPD officer’s shooting: ‘Great sacrifice’

“The police don’t expect you to support what they did wrong,” Johnson said. “Of course not what we want. What we want is for the president and the administration not to make a premature, judicial and blatantly wrong comment … next time a viral video will come.”

In addition, in 2021, ambush attacks against officers have increased LEOKA data show that in 2021, 32 officers were killed in an ambush or without provocation, which the Heartland Institute noted in its report, at least surpassing the previous record of 1987.

Murders increased by 5% in 2020 compared to 2021; 44% compared to 2019: study

Johnson believes the Biden administration’s “actions show that they do not support the police,” noting that thousands of officers and civilians visited the president in New York City just one day after paying their last respects to the New York Police Department (NYPD). . Wilbert Mora, who was laid to rest Wednesday after a funeral service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Mora and his partner, Det. Jason Rivera died January 21 after being shot by a domestic violence suspect while responding to a police call in Harlem. The suspect also died.

The ‘squad’ has expressed outrage over police funding as crime continues to rise in big cities

“Until we see some leadership – both in the White House and in individual cities, district attorneys who are willing to hold police accountable if they are wrong but willing to support them when they are right – we are not only going to increase the level of violent crime but also increasing attacks and Keep talking about killing law enforcement officers, ”Johnson said.

During his visit to the NYPD on Thursday, Biden said the “answer is not to defend the police” but to provide equipment and funding instead. Law enforcement Officers must be “partners” and “protectors” of the community. He also thanked the NYPD forces and their wives.

The Biden administration has declared ‘Zero Tolerance’ for gun dealers against violent crime

“Every time you pin that shield, go out the door, you’re worried about getting a phone call – a lot of people have gotten phone calls lately,” Biden said. “Every day in this country, 316 people are shot, 106 are killed, so far this year six NYPDs have been victims of gun violence.”

The president added that “the answer is not to abandon our roads” but to “unite, build trust with the police and the community and make us all safer.”

The Biden administration on Thursday morning formulated a strategy to stop the flow of guns Law enforcement And raise funds for community policing, which Biden explained in detail during comments at NYPD headquarters.

Senior administration officials say the strategy is based on steps announced by the president June 2021, Which were intended to prevent the flow of firearms used to commit violence; Assist local law enforcement with federal tools and resources in dealing with violent crime; Invest in evidence-based community violence interventions, enhanced summer programming, employment opportunities and other services and support for adolescents and young adults; And provide assistance to former detainees to “successfully reintegrate into their community”.

Gadget Clock’ Stephanie Pagons, Michael Ruiz and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.