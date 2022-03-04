More COVID-19 regulations fall as CDC data shows more than 90% of US can go without masks



As lawsuits continue to rage around the United States, more local and state governments have moved to bring back masks and vaccine regulations.

On Friday, Los Angeles County residents will no longer have to wear masks to restaurants, bar gyms, shops and other businesses.

Although masks will not be required, the director of public health, Dr. Barbara Ferrero, urges residents to continue wearing them in crowded settings as they provide extra protection.

More than 90% of Americans can go without a mask: CDC

In Indiana, lawmakers gave final approval to the administrative action Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb said, adding that nearly two-year-old statewide COVID-19 was necessary to end the public health emergency declaration.

Days later, the governor signed an executive order ending the current public health emergency, which was due to expire on Saturday.

Also on Thursday, lawmakers in Maine raised the need for a mask for state lawmakers, and a task force of officials from Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers Union decided to eliminate the need for a mask.

Face masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday updated its COVID-19 community-level map, placing about 93% of the U.S. population in areas where the risk of the virus is low enough to eliminate the need for indoor masks.

Previously, the agency’s map placed more than 70% of the population in counties where the coronavirus posed a low or medium threat to hospitals.

Covid-infected patients are at risk for 20 types of heart and vascular disease: study

Whereas, about 37% of U.S. counties have been shown to have a high COVID-19 risk and are still advised to wear a mask.

The CDC said Thursday that 85.4% of counties now rank as low or medium risk. County updates to this map will come weekly.

All of this comes a week after the CDC relaxed its masking guidelines, allowing Americans to take a break from wearing masks in certain areas.

The new set of measures has shifted from positive testing rules and more focus on hospitals.

The new recommendations do not change the need to wear masks on public transport and transport hubs. The current transit mask order will expire on March 18, but may be extended.

Also, those who have COVID-19 symptoms or who test positive should not stop wearing the mask.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.