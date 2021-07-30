More Covid Mysteries – The New York Times

‘Rest in peace through’

A more plausible explanation seems to be that Delta spreads very quickly at first and, for a set of unknown reasons, runs out long before a company achieves collective immunity. As Andy Slavitt, a former Covid adviser to President Biden, told me, “It seems to be spreading very quickly and infecting the people it is going to infect. The most counter-intuitive idea here is that an epidemic can subside even if many people remain vulnerable to Covid.

This is not guaranteed everywhere, and there will likely be more variants after Delta. Remember: Covid behaves in mysterious ways. But Americans shouldn’t assume that Delta is destined to cause months of increased cases. Nor should they assume that a sudden drop, if one starts this summer, is a tidy narrative that attributes the turnaround to the increase in vaccination and mask wear.

“These outbreaks have little to do with what humans do,” Osterholm says. “It’s only recently, with vaccines, that we have started to have a real impact.”

No need for nihilism

I don’t want anyone who thinks Osterholm is making a nihilistic argument. Human responses do make a difference: Masks and social distancing can slow the spread of the virus, and vaccination can end a pandemic.

The most important step was the vaccination of many elderly people. As a result, the total UK death toll has increased only modestly this summer, while deaths and hospitalizations remain rarer in heavily vaccinated areas of the United States than in less vaccinated areas.

But Osterholm’s appeal for humility has political implications. He argues for giving priority to vaccination over any other strategy. It also reminds us to avoid believing that we can always know what behaviors create risk.

This lesson is particularly relevant for schools. Most of the Covid rules that school districts make seem overconfident about what matters, Osterholm told me. Ventilation seems useful, and hiding children can be. However, reopening schools inevitably carries risks. The alternative – more months of lost learning and social isolation – almost certainly involves more risk and higher costs for children. Fortunately, school workers and teenagers can get vaccinated, and severe childhood Covid remains extremely rare.