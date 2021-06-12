More details emerge of Kyle Sandilands’ wild 50th birthday bash

KIIS FM star Kyle Sandilands is ready to rejoice his milestone 50th birthday this weekend with a lavish yacht get together on Sydney Harbour.

And now, extra details have emerged of his get together plans.

Based on The Day by day Telegraph, the shock jock has given friends a enjoyable gown code for the night and has plans to get together each day and night time.

Kyle will reportedly be internet hosting his 50th birthday bash on Saturday, with festivities beginning at round lunch time and operating into the night time, and has requested friends to ‘add a contact of gold’ to their outfits.

The publication notes the get together can be a wild ‘day-night’ occasion.

Final week, Kyle advised Stellar about his get together plans, revealing he was throwing a lavish yacht get together on Sydney Harbour with friends together with Karl Stefanovic attending.

All within the details! Kyle will reportedly be internet hosting his 50th birthday bash on Saturday, with festivities beginning at round lunch time, and has requested friends to 'add a contact of gold' to their outfits

What a milestone! Kyle turned 50 earlier this week

Different friends embody his shut family and friends, varied KIIS FM staffers and his girlfriend Tegan Kynaston.

‘[Karl] Stefanovic has weaseled his means in,’ Kyle jokingly mentioned.

In the meantime on The Kyle and Jackie O Present on Wednesday, the present’s resident psychic Georgina Walker just lately predicted how the shock jock will meet his demise in frighteningly correct element.

Simply days earlier than Kyle is because of rejoice his birthday on a superyacht, a loyal listener referred to as in on Tuesday to remind him of Georgina’s chilling prediction.

‘She was saying that she dreamt that you just had been within the water,’ the caller mentioned.

‘You were not within the water taking part in or swimming, she had no thought why you had been within the water,’ she continued.

‘And I bear in mind her saying to you, “Kyle, be very cautious in case you’re round a ship.” So I do hope it isn’t the top,’ she added.

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson than revealed that KIIS FM producer Adam Value just lately had a ‘very vivid dream’ that everyone at Kyle’s boat get together would find yourself overboard.

‘The boat sank,’ Adam mentioned cryptically, earlier than later including that even when it does sink, it is proper on the Sydney Harbour so everyone ‘ought to be nice’.