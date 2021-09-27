More difficult to handle Shahid children or wife: Shahid Kapoor Q&A Session: Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter handle answered all the questions of the fans during the Q&A session.

No film of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been released for a long time. However, his film ‘Jersey’ will be released in cinemas in December. Though Shahid Kapoor is away from the film screen, he is constantly active on social media and he keeps sharing updates related to himself and his family with the fans. Recently, he hosted a Q&A session for fans on his Twitter handle and answered their questions.

A question was asked by one of Shahid Kapoor’s fans during a question and answer session on his Twitter handle. To which Shahid Kapoor gave a very funny answer. One fan asked him the question, ‘Is it more difficult to handle children or a wife?’ The actor replied, ‘Looks like you’re not married yet.’



Shahid Kapoor was asked a lot of questions by his fans and he answered them. One fan asked, ‘What would you say in one word for Hrithik Roshan?’ Shahid Kapoor replied, ‘5 4 3 2 1 loud. I love watching him on screen. One fan asked the question, ‘What about Samantha’s performance in The Family Man 2 web series?’ The actor replied and wrote, ‘Loved her completely in the show. I would love to work with him someday.

Following the announcement of the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra, the release date of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ has also been revealed. The film is set to release on December 1, 2021 this year. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor are also in important roles in Gautam Tinnauri directed ‘Jersey’.