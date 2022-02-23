More disturbing Hannah Tubbs jailhouse calls surface in email showing Gascon’s office aware weeks ago



Files obtained by Gadget Clock Digital show that the office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon was aware of the annoying prison house recordings of transgender child abuser Hannah Tabas on Feb. 2 about a light sentence. Gascon released a statement on Sunday denying any knowledge of the recording. Punishment

Audio files sent to Gascon’s office on February 2 contained titles such as “Promise to avoid adult time,” “Racist,” “Time in the whole is not cared for, bc is punished,” “No need to register,” “Doing good” only 2 Over the years, “Black and Asian racism,” “racism towards one’s own attorney,” “lack of consequences,” “gender reassignment in women’s prisons.” Other annoying file titles include “J – k off to his dad” and “Infatuation with. the P — y. ”

“If we had known about his negligence for damages, we would have handled the case differently,” Gascon said on Sunday.

The call files were attached to managers’ emails at Gascon’s office, which were received by Gadget Clock Digital. The file was not sent to Gascon personally.

California trans child molester Hannah Tubes burns light in phone call to jailhouse

Tubbs’ jailhouse recordings were released this week, and Tubbs showed that in 2014 it was wrong to attack a 10-year-old girl in a women’s bathroom, but rejoiced at the light punishment.

“I will appeal to it, pleading guilty,” Tobs said in a recording. “They’ll hold me to the test, and it’ll be dropped, it’ll be done, I don’t have to register, I don’t have to do anything.”

La Da George Gascon Trans Child Molester Hannah Tubas knew about the prison call before sentencing, Deputy Da said.

“You do not need to register?” After the conversation her father asked in another line.

“I have nothing to do with it,” Tobbs replied.

“Then what will they do to you?”

“Nothing,” Tobbs replied, then laughed.

Tabas was sentenced in January to two years in a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office refused to transfer the case to an adult court, complying with one of the progressive prosecutor’s first-day directives to prevent “children” from being tried as adults. Gascon cites research that shows that a person’s brain development is not complete until they are 25 years old, and claims that juvenile detainees can rehabilitate young offenders.

Alex Bastian, Gascon’s special adviser, told the American Newsroom on Tuesday that “the content of these prison calls was something we did not know” until Gadget Clock’ Bill Melugin was asked to comment on the disturbing statement Toby made to his father in November. And January.

Gascon’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment in an email.

Michael Ruiz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.