World

More disturbing Hannah Tubbs jailhouse calls surface in email showing Gascon’s office aware weeks ago

28 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
More disturbing Hannah Tubbs jailhouse calls surface in email showing Gascon’s office aware weeks ago
Written by admin
More disturbing Hannah Tubbs jailhouse calls surface in email showing Gascon’s office aware weeks ago

More disturbing Hannah Tubbs jailhouse calls surface in email showing Gascon’s office aware weeks ago

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Files obtained by Gadget Clock Digital show that the office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon was aware of the annoying prison house recordings of transgender child abuser Hannah Tabas on Feb. 2 about a light sentence. Gascon released a statement on Sunday denying any knowledge of the recording. Punishment

Audio files sent to Gascon’s office on February 2 contained titles such as “Promise to avoid adult time,” “Racist,” “Time in the whole is not cared for, bc is punished,” “No need to register,” “Doing good” only 2 Over the years, “Black and Asian racism,” “racism towards one’s own attorney,” “lack of consequences,” “gender reassignment in women’s prisons.” Other annoying file titles include “J – k off to his dad” and “Infatuation with. the P — y. ”

“If we had known about his negligence for damages, we would have handled the case differently,” Gascon said on Sunday.

The call files were attached to managers’ emails at Gascon’s office, which were received by Gadget Clock Digital. The file was not sent to Gascon personally.

California trans child molester Hannah Tubes burns light in phone call to jailhouse

According to prosecutors, Hannah Tubbs began to be identified as a woman after she was arrested in 2014 in a child molestation case.

According to prosecutors, Hannah Tubbs began to be identified as a woman after she was arrested in 2014 in a child molestation case.
(Robin Beck / AFP | Los Angeles County)

Tubbs’ jailhouse recordings were released this week, and Tubbs showed that in 2014 it was wrong to attack a 10-year-old girl in a women’s bathroom, but rejoiced at the light punishment.

READ Also  McConnell slows nomination of Biden pick for Minnesota US attorney over arsonist's 'unusually soft sentence'

“I will appeal to it, pleading guilty,” Tobs said in a recording. “They’ll hold me to the test, and it’ll be dropped, it’ll be done, I don’t have to register, I don’t have to do anything.”

La Da George Gascon Trans Child Molester Hannah Tubas knew about the prison call before sentencing, Deputy Da said.

“You do not need to register?” After the conversation her father asked in another line.

“I have nothing to do with it,” Tobbs replied.

“Then what will they do to you?”

“Nothing,” Tobbs replied, then laughed.

Tabas was sentenced in January to two years in a juvenile facility because Gascon’s office refused to transfer the case to an adult court, complying with one of the progressive prosecutor’s first-day directives to prevent “children” from being tried as adults. Gascon cites research that shows that a person’s brain development is not complete until they are 25 years old, and claims that juvenile detainees can rehabilitate young offenders.

Withdraw the sign of George Gascon. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is facing withdrawals and criticism from various quarters over his criminal justice reform.

Withdraw the sign of George Gascon. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is facing withdrawals and criticism from various quarters over his criminal justice reform.
(Photo by Robin Beck / AFP)

Alex Bastian, Gascon’s special adviser, told the American Newsroom on Tuesday that “the content of these prison calls was something we did not know” until Gadget Clock’ Bill Melugin was asked to comment on the disturbing statement Toby made to his father in November. And January.

Gascon’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment in an email.

Michael Ruiz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

READ Also  Knicks Overcome Cold Shooting To Beat Wolves – Gadget Clock

#disturbing #Hannah #Tubbs #jailhouse #calls #surface #email #showing #Gascons #office #aware #weeks

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment