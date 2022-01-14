More Got Sick – Gadget Clock



Seemingly everybody is aware of someone who acquired sick from the omicron COVID variant over the previous few weeks, and now the town has the numbers that show simply how a lot is unfold in such a brief period of time.

The NYC Well being Division launched a brand new report that confirmed simply how contagious omicron is, as preliminary findings confirmed that the variant contaminated extra individuals in New York Metropolis extra shortly than at another level throughout the pandemic. The week main as much as Christmas, the variant had already accounted for almost all COVID samples within the metropolis.

It was a shocking and meteoric rise that took place quickly, changing into the dominant variant within the metropolis in simply 5 weeks after it was first detected, the town report discovered. The delta variant was not the dominant pressure till 20 weeks after first detection within the metropolis, 4 instances longer than omicron.





The excellent news is that the info additionally backs up the assumption that whereas omicron was resulting in extra infections, the circumstances themselves total weren’t as critical for many. Town report discovered that simply two p.c of reported COVID circumstances resulted in hospitalization between Dec. 18 and Jan. 8 — a far decrease share than over the summer time, when delta was the dominant variant. From July 17 to Aug. 8, almost 5 p.c of circumstances within the metropolis resulted in hospitalization.





As a result of sheer variety of COVID infections over the previous month, nevertheless, the overall variety of hospitalizations was increased than it was at delta’s peak. Within the metropolis, as is the case elsewhere, these more than likely to be hospitalized are those that are usually not vaccinated — eight instances extra doubtless, the report discovered.

Moreover, the next proportion of Black New Yorkers and people over the age of 75 have been hospitalized. The report additionally said that the variations in well being outcomes amongst racial and ethnic teams is a results of long-term structural racism, not organic or private traits.

The proportion of individuals hospitalized and requiring intensive take care of COVID has plummeted as effectively, with about half as many sufferers going into metropolis ICU departments as in comparison with winter 2020-2021, the report discovered. Nonetheless, the overall variety of hospitalizations eclipsed final winter’s complete, and the variety of COVID sufferers within the ICU is approached the height from final winter — each of which once more are because of the sheer variety of individuals contaminated from omicron this time.

However the complete variety of all hospitalizations, for all causes, has considerably surprisingly remained secure within the metropolis. That is excellent news for hospital staffs, which have been hit arduous by isolation necessities and different staffing challenges.

About half of all sufferers in NYC hospitals have COVID-19. Regardless of secure complete numbers of hospitalized sufferers, staffing shortages have been felt broadly throughout the omicron wave throughout the well being care sector in NYC. Practically all hospitals report some affect on operations. pic.twitter.com/HpfQ3eJ9lD — Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) January 14, 2022

One other main concern with the omicron surge had been pediatric hospitalizations, which noticed a giant soar in COVID circumstances, the well being division discovered.

Just like hospitals total, pediatric hospitals didn’t see an total improve in complete hospitalizations, however fairly noticed a slight lower, if something. Unvaccinated children between the ages of 5-17 years previous have been over 4 instances extra prone to be hospitalized, in contrast with all children, stated NYC Well being Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.