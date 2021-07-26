More Hospitals Impose Vaccine Mandates for Employees

More hospitals and large healthcare systems are requiring employees to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, citing an increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities and even within of their workforce.

Many hospitals say their efforts to vaccinate their employees have stalled, in the same way that the country’s overall vaccination rates are stuck at less than 60%, behind many European countries and Canada. While more than 96% of doctors say they are fully vaccinated, according to the American Medical Association, healthcare workers, especially in rural areas, have been found to be more resilient even though thousands of workers have died from the virus and d ‘countless others fell ill.

A recent estimate indicated that one in four hospital workers were unvaccinated as of the end of May, with some facilities reporting that less than half of their employees had been vaccinated.

Some hospitals, ranging from academic medical centers like NewYork-Presbyterian and Yale New Haven to large chains like Trinity Health, are moving forward with a warrant as they recognize that the only way to stop the virus is to vaccinate so many people. as possible, like As fast as possible. A large Arizona-based chain, Banner Health, said Tuesday it would impose a warrant, and New York City said it would require all health workers in city-run hospitals or clinics to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.