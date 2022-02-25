More mask mandates lifted around US as CDC expected to announce updated guidance



More mask orders have been withdrawn in neighboring U.S. cities, as COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions continue to decline.

New York City School Chancellor David Banks announced Friday that public school students will be allowed to remove their masks from next week.

“I am delighted that we have been able to make this exciting announcement and allow students and staff to safely remove their masks while out of NYC Public Schools,” he said in a press release.

Students must continue to wear masks indoors, although New York Governor Kathy Hutchul said she would review the school’s masking rules in the first week of March.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told WPIX on Friday that “we are finally moving to make it easier for many of these mandates to return to the level of normalcy we are looking for.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Thursday that masks will no longer be needed in functional interior spaces.

In Oregon, state masks requirements for interior public places and schools will be lifted March 19, according to officials.

Also, Governor Kate Brown said Thursday that she would withdraw her statewide COVID-19 emergency declaration on April 1.

The school system of the city has its own order which must be lifted in coordination with the state.

“Lifting the Oregon Covid-19 emergency declaration today does not mean that the epidemic is over, or that the Covid-19 is no longer a significant concern,” Brown noted.

In neighboring Washington, the indoor mask mandate is set to rise March 21, although Governor Jay Insley has not yet set a date for the state’s emergency declaration.

“We’re moving into the next chapter of this difficult journey,” he said.

According to Fox 9, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul immediately withdrew their masks with effect.

The outlet says that masks must still be worn inside city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The move comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to significantly relax federal masking guidelines on Friday.

Two people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press that the company would announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether it would recommend covering the face, including a shift from focus on COVID-19 caseloads to include hospital admissions and local hospital capacity. Including

Nearly all states in the United States have allowed or completely abolished indoor mask-wearing mandates to increase winter omkron.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.