More mobile data is getting lost while using WhatsApp call know how you can reduce it

45 seconds ago
WhatsApp Messenger app is being used by millions of people, it is a popular messaging app in the world. With this, not only is it used to send messages, chat and share important information, but it is also being used for video and voice calls. At the same time, WhatsApp is also going to increase the size of sharing a file, under which files up to 2 GB can be shared.

A report by Android Authority stated that 720 KB is consumed by WhatsApp calls. That is, the longer you talk, the faster your data will decrease. On the other hand, if you are using mobile data then it may affect the daily data limit. But if you want, you can reduce the restoration of mobile data during WhatsApp call.

how to reduce data consumption during android whatsapp call

  • First of all open your WhatsApp application.
  • Then click on the three dots icon on the top right of the screen
  • Then select the ‘Settings’ option from the menu.
  • Now click on ‘Storage and Data’ option.
  • There you can select the option of ‘Use less data for calls’.

data consumption during whatsapp call on iphone

  • Open your WhatsApp application on your iPhone.
  • Then select the option ‘Settings’ from the lower right corner of the screen.
  • Now click on ‘Storage & Data’ option from the menu.
  • You can then select the option ‘Use less data for calls’ from the network section.
Last week, WhatsApp rolled out the much-awaited multi-device feature for all users. As of now, this feature is available to users under WhatsApp’s opt-in beta testing program. Now, according to WABetainfo, the update will be rolling out to iOS users this month, followed by the Android release next month.


