More school mask mandates fall in West Coast states



More mask mandates for schoolgirls are being read in the West Coast states this month, as COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions continue.

Millions of children in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer have to wear masks as part of a new indoor mask policy announced Monday.

The governors of the three states wrote in a joint statement, “With the decline in case rates and hospital admissions across the West, California, Oregon and Washington are moving forward together to update their masking guidelines.”

Coverage will be recommended in schools starting March 12 and in most indoor locations in California on Tuesdays – regardless of coronavirus vaccination status.

In Washington and Oregon, March 12 all requirements will be raised.

The decision on whether to follow state guidelines will be left to the school districts.

Delaware Governor John Carney announced Monday that the requirement for masks for schools will end Tuesday evening.

The governor added that vaccination or testing requirements for teachers and state employees would end at 11:59 pm ET on Monday.

“There’s a lot of reason to be optimistic about where we’re going,” Carney said in a statement. “Over the past month, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions has dropped dramatically, and we are clearly moving into a new phase of this epidemic.”

In Connecticut, Monday marked the first day of class in the state since the end of its school mask mandate, and New York Governor Kathy Hutchul announced Sunday that the requirement for state masks in schools would be lifted by March 2.

New Jersey, Massachusetts and other states have recently made similar adjustments to the restrictions for schools.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said last month that the statewide school mask mandate would be lifted Monday – although Chicago’s third-largest district will continue to need masks to “maintain health and safety.”

The city has also removed its mask order, as well as showing evidence of people being vaccinated in places like restaurants.

Most countries in the country have taken similar steps to relax epidemic restrictions, and these latest steps follow an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that simplified indoor mask guidelines last week.

According to the agency, people can stop wearing masks if they live in a county where COVID-19 poses a low or medium threat to hospitals – more than 70% of the U.S. population.

The CDC still advises people, including schoolgirls, to wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

Federal mask mandates still apply to high-risk indoor settings – such as in public transport and transportation hubs – and those who experience symptoms or test positive for the virus should still wear the mask.

However, cities and institutions may set their own rules, as guidelines for indoor space are not mandatory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.