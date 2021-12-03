Lawyers in the Havelish case are negotiating a possible agreement with the Biden administration in which they will redirect some funds to humanitarian aid in Afghanistan if the government supports their claim. He offered to give it to some other spouses and children of 9/11 victims who, due to technical reasons, did not receive money from the compensation fund for the victims of terrorism established by the Congress.

But under his proposal, plaintiffs in other 9/11 cases – including a large number of victims – would not receive payouts from the Afghan account.

Havlish plaintiff he septen. It appears to be the only major group of 11 plaintiffs to whom the Taliban have already decided to pay. Many people familiar with the case have said that all the defendants named in the Hewlett-Packard case were wrong. In other cases, the names of some of the defendants who appeared in court, who were also held responsible by default, were also delayed in the damages phase.

Tensions have risen over the government’s request for a delay.

The lawyer in the Havelish case, Timothy B. Fleming had told the court that the delay the government was seeking was too large and should be met by a maximum of December 28.

But on Wednesday, Andrew J., the plaintiff’s attorney in the Sept. 11 victim case known as Ashton, died. Maloney wrote a letter to the court and supported the government’s request for a delay until January 28. He said the delay would hurt him. Time for clients to seek compensation and formally name additional prosecutors for the lawsuit against the Taliban.

“We believe that all 9/11 defendants should be treated equally and that most, if not all, default decisions should be made against the Taliban,” he said in an interview. “We want to distribute that money proportionately to all 9/11 deaths and not just to a small group.”

Mr. Fleming wrote a letter back to the court on Thursday requesting that Ashton’s views on the delay be irrelevant because “by his own admission” he does not currently have a decision on enforceable damages against the Taliban.