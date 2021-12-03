More Sept. 11 Victims Who Sued the Taliban Want Frozen Afghan Funds
WASHINGTON – Lawyers for various groups of victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks over who could try to seize 7 7 billion from the Afghan Central Bank deposited in the New York Federal Reserve – the money now claimed by the Taliban.
The controversy stems from a variety of lawsuits in which groups of victims of the attack – including the property of those killed, their husbands, children and other relatives, and injured survivors – have been charged with Al Qaeda and others for allegedly supporting terrorists. Taliban. When the defendants did not appear in court, the plaintiffs won the default decision several years ago.
Since there was no way to collect money from such defendants, the judgments seemed plausible that they were responsible for the damages caused to the plaintiffs. But with the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s military takeover, it is likely to raise funds for the Afghan government in New York.
This week, after The New York Times reported on the efforts of a group of about 150 relatives of the 9/11 victims in a lawsuit known as the Havelis, advocates for other 9/11 victims’ groups indicated they wanted a share of the funds. , Too. Evidence from legal teams is growing, according to letters filed in court.
The intervention has further complicated a thorny issue that has created legal and diplomatic problems around Afghan money in New York, which had accumulated from foreign aid to the country’s former government and other sources.
Following the dissolution of the Taliban-held government, the Federal Reserve blocked access to the account. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
In September, Havelish prosecutors sent “enforcement writs” to a judge approving the sending of a U.S. marshal to serve the legal department of the Federal Reserve of New York, and confiscated money to settle an estimated $ 7 billion in damages. A decade ago. Seven state department contractors who separately sued the Taliban over the 2016 bombings also sought to enforce a 138 million default decision.
The Biden administration intervened and said it wanted to tell the court what would happen in the country’s interest. The government had to tell the court its role on Friday. But this week, the Justice Department asked for more delays until Jan. 28, as the administration needs more time.
On Thursday, Federal Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn granted the delay, stating that “the court recognized that there are currently numerous complex questions of law and policy in the treatment of Afghan funds at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.”
Lawyers in the Havelish case are negotiating a possible agreement with the Biden administration in which they will redirect some funds to humanitarian aid in Afghanistan if the government supports their claim. He offered to give it to some other spouses and children of 9/11 victims who, due to technical reasons, did not receive money from the compensation fund for the victims of terrorism established by the Congress.
But under his proposal, plaintiffs in other 9/11 cases – including a large number of victims – would not receive payouts from the Afghan account.
Havlish plaintiff he septen. It appears to be the only major group of 11 plaintiffs to whom the Taliban have already decided to pay. Many people familiar with the case have said that all the defendants named in the Hewlett-Packard case were wrong. In other cases, the names of some of the defendants who appeared in court, who were also held responsible by default, were also delayed in the damages phase.
Tensions have risen over the government’s request for a delay.
The lawyer in the Havelish case, Timothy B. Fleming had told the court that the delay the government was seeking was too large and should be met by a maximum of December 28.
But on Wednesday, Andrew J., the plaintiff’s attorney in the Sept. 11 victim case known as Ashton, died. Maloney wrote a letter to the court and supported the government’s request for a delay until January 28. He said the delay would hurt him. Time for clients to seek compensation and formally name additional prosecutors for the lawsuit against the Taliban.
“We believe that all 9/11 defendants should be treated equally and that most, if not all, default decisions should be made against the Taliban,” he said in an interview. “We want to distribute that money proportionately to all 9/11 deaths and not just to a small group.”
Mr. Fleming wrote a letter back to the court on Thursday requesting that Ashton’s views on the delay be irrelevant because “by his own admission” he does not currently have a decision on enforceable damages against the Taliban.
“The court should ignore the suggestions and assumptions of non-partisans on how to conduct this proceeding,” he wrote. “If the Ashton plaintiffs ever receive a final, enforceable decision against the Taliban, then the Havelish plaintiffs will be willing to consider the priority of those claims at that time.”
New York law suggests that even if other plaintiffs have obtained damages judgments and filed lawsuits, the Havelish plaintiffs may argue that since they filed their first application, they are entitled to first compensation. Their decision is approximately the same for all assets in the debt account.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online., according to a person familiar with that case.
Thursday, Jerry S. Goldman, Jerry S. Goldman, Sept. The lawyer in the second trial, known as O’Neill, appealed to the court to stay the case until late January. He said the extra time would keep the funds “completely safe”, while the Biden administration and the court would sort out the rival claims.
Neither the Taliban nor Afghanistan are named as defendants in the 2004 O’Neill lawsuit. But Mr. Goldman said in an interview that his clients also deserve a fair share.
“I think everyone needs to be treated equally,” he said.
