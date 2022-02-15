Health

More state, local leaders dial back COVID-19 restrictions as cases fall

As coronavirus infections have declined in the United States, state and local leaders have taken steps to relax or remove restrictions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has left the decision to leaders, and director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says she is cautiously optimistic about the country’s current epidemic trend, with deaths and other numbers still high.

In a situational update Monday, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said there has been a 95% reduction in admissions to Covid-19 hospital due to the height of the Omicron wave, and more than 90% reduction in cases.

As COVID-19 cases have decreased, more states have enacted legislation to end mask mandates

Washington’s indoor mask requirements are set to “dial back” from March 1, and starting Tuesday, indoor venues will no longer be required to verify that sponsors have been vaccinated.

Businesses, however, may choose to keep vaccination requirements in place.

The Washington Post said Monday that reactions to the changes have been mixed and officials are still advising residents to wear masks indoors.

According to the outlet, masks will still be needed in some places like schools, public transit and emergency shelters. Healthcare workers will still be subject to a profession-specific vaccine requirement.

On Monday, 475 new confirmed positive cases were reported and no additional deaths were reported.

DC Mayor Muriel Browser listens during a public safety briefing on July 28, 2021 at the Marion S. Barry Jr. Building in Washington.

DC Mayor Muriel Browser listens during a public safety briefing on July 28, 2021 at the Marion S. Barry Jr. Building in Washington.
(Olivia Duliari / AFPVia Getty Images)

In Philadelphia, the source told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining could expire this week – if benchmarks are met – including cases, hospitalizations, test positive rates and case growth rates.

READ Also  COVID-19 vaccines: How are booster shots useful, and when might we need them?

Fox 29 reported that the city’s health department said commissioners planned to address their decision-making metrics on Wednesday.

Philadelphia officials say the city has received an average of 194 new COVID-19 cases per day in the past two weeks, and 360 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at area hospitals.

The Boulder County Board of Health voted to end the county’s mask mandate, which began Friday, although people who have not been vaccinated or fully vaccinated to wear the mask in state homeless shelters, prisons, jails, community correction programs and facilities and emergency medical and other healthcare settings Need. .

Colorado “follows the CDC” by recommending that local public health agencies, school districts, and early childhood education programs consider the need for universal masks for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

Some, like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have called for the closure of the mask mandate in schools, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom delayed the decision Monday.

GOP senators renew efforts to deny biden vaccine mandates

“Today’s message, which I hope is clear, is that a change is not happening today,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in an online announcement. Dhali said the department would re-evaluate on February 28 whether the rules should be changed.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, it is not a hasty decision,” he said, adding that state vaccination rates for children are low and the CDC still recommends school masks.

The news came a day before California lifted its mask mandate for most indoor settings for vaccinators.

READ Also  Breakthrough Infections and the Delta Variant: What to Know

Immunized people still have to wear masks indoors, and everyone – regardless of vaccination status – has to wear masks in high-risk settings such as public transit and nursing homes.

Local governments may continue to have their own indoor mask requirements.

The California Department of Public Health said that as of Monday, the average daily case count in seven days was 23,715, of which 8,189 were hospitalized and 163 died daily in seven days.

Half a dozen other states have announced plans to end the statewide school mask mandate by the end of February or March.

Michigan’s school districts have been divided, with some announcing plans to drop mandates by the end of the month and others deciding to keep them.

People continue to recommend wearing masks indoors in areas of “adequate or high transmission” of the CDC virus.

Last week, Walensky told reporters that although the United States was encouraged by the latest information, “it is not there yet.”

National information from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center The last day showed 179,172 new cases and 2,777 new deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

