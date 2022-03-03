Health

More states, cities lift mask mandates, COVID-19 restrictions as cases fall

About a week after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed guidelines, city and state officials continued to lift the COVID-19 ban.

In New York, school districts have made wearing of face masks optional for students and staff since Wednesday, following the expiration of the statewide mask order.

Biden Union has announced new COVID-19 initiatives in the state of Address

The mask is still needed for 10 days after COVID-19 infection and is recommended for 10 days for those who come in contact with an infected person.

In New York City, an indoor mask mandate is expected to be lifted on Monday, and Mayor Eric Adams said he plans to make a final decision Friday.

The state health department said schools should encourage social distance, vaccinations and testing.

A grocer wearing a protective mask as a warning against the spread of coronavirus stock papers at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

A grocer wearing a protective mask as a warning against the spread of coronavirus stock papers at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
(AP Photo / Matt Rourke)

The state government of Maine said Wednesday it would withdraw a recommendation for universal masks in school and child care facilities.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Department of Education said they would consider making the use of masks optional in those settings starting March 9.

Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont also relaxed school masking rules this week, and the New Jersey Statewide School Mask Mandate expires March 7.

READ Also  Parliamentary panel red flags rapid antigen tests: A look at what makes the testing method contentious

In nearby Pennsylvania, Philadelphia health officials announced Wednesday that the city is lifting orders for its inner mask.

Officials are hoping to lift the shoe masking rule there on March 9.

In the south, the health director of the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, said Wednesday that Big Easy is lifting its indoor mask mandate as the annual carnival season draws to a close.

Time Magazine advises readers to stay on the plane wearing masks even ‘you don’t need it anymore’

The mask mandate expires on Thursday morning and the latest negative test for proof of vaccination of customers or entry into bars, restaurants or other places is set to end on March 21 – if hospital admissions rates remain stable.

With the new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions across the country, the CDC’s new guidelines include new county-by-county color titles to indicate whether residents should wear masks.

Based on its risk map, more than 70% of the U.S. population lives in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals.

The agency still advises people, including schoolgirls, to wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high, or about 37% in U.S. counties.

The Krewe of Proteus revolves around the Uptown route with the theme "Divine Tricster" Monday, February 28, 2022 in New Orleans.

On Monday, February 28, 2022, Proteus’ Crew is touring Uptown Route with the theme “Divine Tricestars” in New Orleans.
(The New Orleans Advocate via Brett Duke / The Times-Picayun / AP)

The new recommendations do not change the need to wear masks on public transport and indoors at airports, train stations and bus stations.

In addition, the guidelines are not mandatory for other indoor spaces, which means cities and organizations can set their own rules, even in low-risk areas.

READ Also  Bill Gates, la Covid-19, et le combat pour vacciner la planète

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters last week, “Anyone who feels safe wearing a mask is welcome to wear it at any time.” “We want to make sure that our hospitals are OK and that people are not getting serious illnesses. … Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the extent of the disease in their community and make that decision.”

On Wednesday, the White House unveiled a new epidemic plan outlining a “roadmap” for fighting COVID-19 in the future.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Biden said the United States is moving in a positive direction but has no desire to survive with COVID-19 alone.

“Tonight, I can say we’re moving safely, back to a more normal routine. It’s time for Americans to get back to work and rebuild our great cities,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

