More States Expand Access to Boosters for All Adults, Ahead of F.D.A.

“CDC speaks Latin, I can’t understand who is eligible, who is not eligible,” said Shri. Lamont was referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at a news conference Thursday. “If you smoked while in high school in the 1970s, you deserve it. I think if you haven’t been vaccinated for more than six months, now is the time to get a booster. Report yourself, you are in danger or in front of people, you are out, get a booster.

Kansas, Kentucky, Maine and Vermont also made moves to expand booster access, following in the footsteps of several other states and New York City.

The director of Rhode Island’s health department, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced Tuesday that all adults could receive a booster if they follow federal time rules. “Winter is coming, our cases are on the rise and everyone aged 18 and over is at high risk of infection. And so we want to send a message that you can go ahead and take your booster shots, “she told a news conference.

Currently, federal regulators say that people who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine meet the time rule and are 65 years of age or older or adults who are considered a special risk due to their medical condition, job or living environment. . Eligible for Booster. Anyone who gets a Johnson & Johnson shot can already get a booster two months after the first shot. Eligible people can choose from any of the three vaccine brands as booster.

The growing body of early global research has shown that vaccines available in the United States remain highly protective against the worst effects of the disease, even in the summer in the highly contagious delta type. And there is a constant debate among experts as to whether additional shots are needed for young, healthy adults.