More than 1 crore doses of the vaccine were given in India on Friday, the highest in a single day

More than one crore doses of the Covid-1 anti-vaccine were given in India on Friday, the highest in a single day. This information was given by the Union Ministry of Health. According to the Covin website, more than 62,17,06,882 doses of anti-covid vaccines have been given in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the people involved in the vaccination campaign and also those who were vaccinated.

