More than 1 lakh people bought this 7 seater car coming for big family in low budget, read full details

If you are planning to buy the Best 7 Seater MPV, then know here the complete details of the features and specifications of this low budget car.

Amidst the rapidly growing popularity of seater cars in the country, car maker Renault has made a big announcement regarding its best selling MPV Renault Triber.

According to the company, the Renault Triber has achieved a huge success in terms of sales, with the 7 seater car crossing the one lakh unit sales mark.

Renault Triber was launched by the company in June 2019, after which this MPV has got this success in the journey till February 2022.

If your family is big and you are also looking for a 7 seater car which comes in low budget then read here the complete details of this Renault Triber from features to specifications.

Renault Triber is a popular car in the MPV segment, which is preferred for low budget and good design and mileage.

The company has launched this Renault Triber in the market with four trims in which the first variant is RXE, second variant RXL, third variant RXT and fourth variant RXZ.

Talking about the engine and power of the car, the company has given a 999 cc engine in it, with the option of two variants.

The first engine is a 1-litre petrol engine that generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The second engine is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT transmission option.

Talking about the features of Renault Triber, the company has given an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

,read also– From Hatchback to Sedan and from SUV to MPV, these cars have the longest waiting period, read report)

Apart from this, features like high adjustable driver seat, steering mounted audio and calling control, AC vents for second and third row, digital instrument cluster, push butt start and stop have been given.

,read also– Tata Nexon: This SUV with 5 star safety rating will be available here in the budget of 5 to 6 lakhs, the company will give finance plan together)

Talking about the safety features of the car, the company has given features like dual airbags on the front seat, EBD, rear parking sensors and this car has also got a 4 star safety rating in the crash test conducted by Global NCAP.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Renault Triber gives a mileage of 20.0 kmpl.

The starting price of Renault Triber is Rs 5.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.25 lakh when it goes to its top variant.