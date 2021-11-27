More Than $1 Million Raised to Help Kevin Strickland
Kevin Strickland was released from prison in Missouri on Tuesday after more than 40 years of service for an unsolved triple murder, but more than 20,000 strangers have donated nearly $ 1.3 million to an online fundraiser to re-enter the community.
He was acquitted without DNA evidence, which disqualified him from receiving compensation from the state, despite spending several decades in prison, his lawyers said. Mr. Strickland, 62, said Friday that the community owes him nothing for his wrongful imprisonment.
“The courts rejected me and they should try to make my life a little more comfortable,” he said. “I really appreciate the donations and contributions they have made to help me adapt to the community.”
Mr Strickland said the incident in Kansas City four days earlier was overwhelming.
The sprawling highway congestion was particularly dizzying, he said during a phone call as he walked to the Independence Center shopping mall to spend the $ 25 someone gave him. He said he plans to buy a bag of cough drops and a shower cap – his first purchase out of prison in more than 40 years.
The online fundraiser, organized by the Midwest Innocence Project, was founded by Tricia Rojo Bushnell, one of her lawyers and the project’s executive director. Ms. Bushnell said she regularly raises funds for newly released clients but the amount raised for Mr. Strickland was amazing.
“I think that’s hopeful for all of you, right?” Ms. Bushnell said. “Unless the system changes, where the system is failing, society is taking steps to fix it, to fill the void,” he said. This is pretty amazing. ”
Mr Strickland does not yet have a bank account, phone or government ID. He currently lives in his brother’s house.
Mr Strickland will receive the full amount of the donation once he has a bank account to transfer it, Ms Bushnell said. The Midwest Innocence Project will also set up a financial advisor to help him structure the money and decide how to spend it.
Ms. Bushnell printed a packet of supportive comments, along with several donations.
“I know how many leaves it is, but it’s too thick,” she said. “He can read and see them, and he knows they’re not just financial. People have messages and stories of hope for him. ”
Mr Strickland was convicted of killing three people in Kansas City in 1979: Sherry Black, 22; Larry Ingram, 21; And John Walker, 20. The only eyewitness selected Mr. Strickland from a lineup. Mr Strickland was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of a 50-year parole.
One of the other two men who pleaded guilty to the charges, Mr Strickland, played no role in the murder, and the only eyewitness who later denied his testimony was acquitted by Judge James E. of the Western District Court of Appeal in Missouri. Welsh mentioned in his decision. Exonerate Mr. Strickland.
The acquittal increased after state law was passed this year that allowed prosecutors to hold hearings for possible wrongdoing, for which there is new evidence.
Jackson County attorney Jean Peters Baker said in a statement that she filed a motion in Mr. Strickland’s case as early as August.
“Mr Strickland was falsely detained for 43 years and he has not a single cent to support him from the state of Missouri,” she said. No. ”
Barbara O’Brien, editor of the National Registry of Exorcisms, said it was a misconception that the majority relied on innocent DNA evidence. Of the 2,900 flaws in the registry, only 549 contained DNA.
“It is short-sighted to have an ongoing compensation plan to determine whether there is DNA evidence of innocence, as it has nothing to do with how innocent they are,” she said.
Anne Jacobs, executive director of John J. College’s Institute for Justice and Opportunity, said the goal of re-entering society is to move from “survival” to a plan for long-term stability and self-sufficiency.
“Everyone, you know, goes away for a while, has to come back and recreate a whole life for themselves, and their ability to do it is different depending on how their life was before they went in. I went away and what kind of support is there for them when they go out, ”she said.
In most cases, it is important for those acquitted to receive a formal pardon, Ms. O’Brien said. Mr Strickland said he would have liked to apologize to top state officials but did not heed it.
There are other life plans for those who want to attend, he said, to leave Missouri and fulfill their dream of buying a small plot of land outside the city.
“I’ll build a small house, a small bedroom, a two- to three-bedroom house, I’ll have a few hens and four or five dogs, a fishing pool somewhere nearby, a big fence where no one can get inside,” he said. . “Just a little time alone, some escape.”
