More Than $1 Million Raised to Help Kevin Strickland

Kevin Strickland was released from prison in Missouri on Tuesday after more than 40 years of service for an unsolved triple murder, but more than 20,000 strangers have donated nearly $ 1.3 million to an online fundraiser to re-enter the community.

He was acquitted without DNA evidence, which disqualified him from receiving compensation from the state, despite spending several decades in prison, his lawyers said. Mr. Strickland, 62, said Friday that the community owes him nothing for his wrongful imprisonment.

“The courts rejected me and they should try to make my life a little more comfortable,” he said. “I really appreciate the donations and contributions they have made to help me adapt to the community.”

Mr Strickland said the incident in Kansas City four days earlier was overwhelming.

The sprawling highway congestion was particularly dizzying, he said during a phone call as he walked to the Independence Center shopping mall to spend the $ 25 someone gave him. He said he plans to buy a bag of cough drops and a shower cap – his first purchase out of prison in more than 40 years.