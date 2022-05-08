More than 10 million users left Reliance Jio but the company still made big profits

Apart from Reliance Jio, telecom companies like Airtel and Vodafone had increased their prepaid plans during December 2021, which has affected these companies in the first quarter of 2022. At the same time, there has been a decrease in the subscribers of Reliance Jio by about 1 crore 10 lakhs.

India’s largest telecom company has released a data, according to which Reliance Jio has said that in the first quarter of March 2022, the company’s net profit has increased by 24 percent and in this quarter this profit has reached 4,173 crores. This increase is due to increased tariffs, subscriber mix and FTTH services.

Reliance Jio has informed that the year-on-year standalone revenue grew by 20.4 percent due to operations, which is Rs 20,901 crore. At the same time, after increasing the tariff, the customer base of the company has come down by 1 crore 9 lakhs. Consolidated net profit grew by 23 per cent to Rs 4,313 crore while gross revenue for the quarter ended March 2022 grew by 21 per cent to Rs 26,139 crore.

Apart from this, the total customer base has been 412 million while the Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) is Rs 167.7 per subscriber per month. On the other hand, in December, the figure was Rs 151.6 per subscriber per month.

If we look at the year on year basis, the ARPU had registered a growth of 21.3 percent, while the growth of 10.5 percent has happened on quarter on quarter basis. The company’s total traffic during the first quarter was 24.6 billion GB (24 billion 600 million GB), an increase of 47.5 percent.

However, the company has registered growth in addition to this. The company’s gross revenue for this year is Rs 95,804 crore, which is an increase of 17.1 percent over the previous year. At the same time, the net profit of Jio Platforms for FY22 has been reported as Rs 15,487 crore, which is a growth of 23.6 percent over the previous financial year.

The company’s statement said that the tariff hike which happened in December. After that its customer base decreased by 1 crore 9 lakhs. Although the company’s gross edition is still in a strong position and has increased by 3 crore 50 lakhs.