More Than 100 Children Died In A Week From Corona In Indonesia

The third wave of Corona has knocked in many countries. In Indonesia, this epidemic is wreaking havoc on the innocent. There, hundreds of children have been put to death by Corona.

New Delhi. The second wave of the pandemic corona virus is not over yet. The third wave of Corona is coming to the fore. Experts have said that the biggest impact of the third wave will be seen on children. Experts say that there is a need to adopt a protective attitude regarding Corona. The third wave of Corona has knocked in many countries. In Indonesia, this epidemic is wreaking havoc on the innocent. There, hundreds of children have been put to death by Corona. According to a report, most of the children who died are said to be under 5 years of age. More than 100 children have died here within just a week.

Corona is wreaking havoc on children

The epidemic corona in Indonesia is at its peak. For the past several days, the epidemic has been wreaking havoc on the children here. According to a report, there were more than 100 deaths in a week in Indonesia this month. Two days ago, about 50 thousand new cases have been reported and 1 thousand 566 people died. According to the report of pediatricians in Indonesia, 12.5 percent of the total cases in the country are of children. This is more than last month. During the week of July 12, more than 150 children died of corona. Surprisingly, half of these children were under the age of 5.

Also read: Video: Fear of Corona came out again, people roaming from markets to temples following the rules

Now more than 800 children die

According to a report, so far more than 800 children under the age of 18 have died due to corona in Indonesia. Most of these deaths have happened in the last month. There is no place for treatment in the hospital. Separate hospitals were built in many places for Corona positive children. Along with this, two-thirds of the corona infected people are in quarantine. There is an increased challenge before the government to protect children from getting infected.

Also read: Preparations for vaccination of children, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria told when the vaccine can come

Corona at its peak in Indonesia

There is a tremendous increase in new cases of corona in Indonesia. Indonesia also recorded the highest number of 1415 deaths in the world. During the last 24 hours, 45,416 new cases have come to the fore, so far 31.27 lakh people have been affected by Corona in this country. An equal number of 82,013 people have died, which is the highest in the world. In terms of total infected, Indonesia is still far behind the top countries affected by Corona.