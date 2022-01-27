More Than 100 Guns Seized, 12 Arrested By Putnam & Westchester Police In Multi-Agency Investigation – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are widespread efforts to get illegal guns off the streets in the Tri-State Area, and at least one of them appears to be working.

Putnam County and Westchester County police announced they’ve taken more than 100 guns from the hands of criminals, CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported Thursday.

Remembering Officer Rivera: Wake Today For 22-Year-Old Killed In Line Of Duty In Harlem

Long guns, hand guns and high-capacity drum magazines were among the firearms police in the two counties snatched off the streets.

“Detectives in the multi-agency real-time crime center are tasked with finding innovative ways to reduce gun crimes in our communities,” Westchester County Deputy Police Commissioner Terrance Raynor said.

Search warrants were executed at multiple locations earlier in the week, leading to the arrests of 12 people. They all face a variety of state and federal charges.

“Special attention was paid towards persons who are known to be involved in violent crimes, including convicted felons and persons convicted of domestic violence who are prohibited from possessing firearms,” Raynor said.

More than 100 guns are now in the hands of law enforcement after the multi-agency investigation into ghost guns and other illegal firearms. Officials said the weapons could’ve been used to spark tragedy.

“When we look at it, this table, for those of us who are civilians, is a sobering reminder of what tools exist out there to commit crimes and to commit death,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “We have the terrible example this week, when we put to rest the New York City police officers who were responding to a civilian complaint and lost their lives.”

Teenage Girl In Critical Condition After Exiting MTA Bus, Getting Hit By Truck In Brooklyn

The gun used to kill NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora was reportedly stolen back in 2017 in Baltimore.

Though the investigation and seizure of guns was miles from the five boroughs, it’s another example of what New York City leaders are pointing to as the problem for the ongoing violence.

“We’re already getting a record number of guns off the streets, but we need to focus on getting those cases moving through the courts,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

The city’s war on guns is getting attention from President Biden, who is expected to meet with Mayor Eric Adams on Feb. 3. Adams’ office said the plan to develop a strategy to combat gun violence together.

City and state leaders have focused on preventing such violence, including a close call Wednesday, when a man was caught with a loaded handgun on the subway in Times Square.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has launched an interstate task force to combat trafficking of illegal guns into New York.

Police: Suspect Wanted For Pushing 62-Year-Old Man Onto Subway Tracks In Manhattan

CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook contributed to this report.