More Than 100 Passengers Stuck On Board Stalled Amtrak Train Finally Arrive In Manhattan – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a travel nightmare for dozens of Amtrak passengers on Monday.

A power problem left them stranded on their train for hours, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The train originated in Boston and was routed through the Bronx and Queens to get to Manhattan, but it got stuck in Queens for an entire work day.

Authorities said there were 106 passengers on board, adding crew members handed out snacks and water. However, passengers said nothing can make up for the day they had.

“It was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life,” one passenger said.

Exhausted passengers bound for New York from Boston finally arrived at Moynihan Train Hall at 4 p.m., seven hours late.

“They did give us food and water, but the bathrooms were stopped up. We were in the tunnel and it smelled like smoke, and we thought we were going to die,” one person said.

The train had been stopped in Hunters Point, Queens since 8:40 a.m. Amtrak said it was due to a loss of power. Frustrated passengers said it was terrifying.

“Something must have been burning, I guess, they were telling us. I don’t know. It was smoky. You could see it. We were in the tunnel for a long time coming through. Smoky, pitch black, no power. Smelled like a tire fire. Horrible headache. We want to get going,’ a passenger said.

A rescue engine finally moved the train to Manhattan very slowly.

“Beyond exhausted. It was a long trip. We’re just trying to get home. What are you going to do now?” a passenger said.

A bunch of passengers took to Twitter and said everyone on board was patient, and some thanked maintenance crews for rescuing them. But they also wondered why Amtrak was not able to get people off the train sooner.

