More Than 100 People Killed in Attack in Burkina Faso

Armed assailants killed greater than 100 individuals in an assault on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the federal government mentioned on Saturday, burning homes and leaving many extra injured in one of many deadliest assaults the West African nation has seen in years.

The attackers struck early Saturday morning, first at a gold mine close to the village of Sobha, close to the border with Niger, in accordance with Rida Lyammouri, a Washington-based professional, earlier than then going after civilians. In addition they attacked the village market, the federal government mentioned in an announcement.

“It’s positively one of many deadliest assaults in Burkina Faso in years,” mentioned Mr. Lyammouri, a senior fellow on the Coverage Middle for the New South, a Morocco-based assume tank.

Burkina Faso and its neighbors have confronted a resurgence of extremist violence in latest years, a lot of it carried out by jihadists linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.